Antonio Brown Has 7-Figure Contract Offer for Logan Paul Fight, Says Eddie Hearn

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown may find himself in a boxing ring in the near future.

"We've made two offers now to Antonio Brown, and we're negotiating a fight at the moment," promoter Eddie Hearn said while discussing a proposed fight between Brown and YouTube personality Logan Paul, per Steve Kim of ESPN. "I don't know if it's going to happen but we're working on it. Obviously, it's a fight that DAZN is very serious about, very excited about."

Paul has experience boxing and lost to fellow YouTube personality KSI in November.

Hearn said Paul agreed to the fight and is waiting on Brown, who was offered a seven-figure proposal if he accepted the April 25 bout.

This comes after Paul and Brown tweeted each other earlier this month and seemed ready to fight.

Hearn admitted "a lot depends on if he gets a club, if he does, it puts the fight in jeopardy," when discussing the chance of Brown eventually signing with an NFL team for the 2020 campaign.

Brown played a total of one game in 2019 for the New England Patriots and was released on Sept. 20 following allegations of sexual assault. His former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit in September that said he raped her among three different instances of sexual assault.

Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, reported a separate woman said Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her and sent her "intimidating" text messages following the initial report.

The NFL is investigating the sexual assaults, but Brown recently found himself in additional trouble.

Josh Peter of USA Today noted he was charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief after allegedly assaulting a moving-truck driver.