Richard Sherman: NFL Putting 'Price Tag' on Player Safety with 17-Game Proposal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 29, 2020

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks to the media during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL is pushing to extend the regular season to 17 games as part of its ongoing negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, but the idea has met significant resistance among some prominent players.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is among them, and he confirmed his stance Wednesday by saying that the league is putting a "price tag" on player safety with its proposal, per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. Sherman noted he doesn't think the two sides are "in the same ballpark in that regard," per the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Phil Barber.

The current CBA expires after the 2020 season.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

