Shayanna Jenkins Discusses Aaron Hernandez's Sexuality After Netflix Documentary

Josh Reynolds/Associated Press

Shayanna Jenkins, Aaron Hernandez's former fiancee, spoke to Good Morning America on Wednesday about suggestions in the Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez that Hernandez had a sexual relationship with a man.

The show details the life of the former New England Patriot, who was convicted of murder before hanging himself in prison. During the documentary, former high school teammate Dennis SanSoucie said the two had a sexual relationship, per TMZ Sports.

Jenkins, Hernandez's former fiancee, told Good Morning America she didn't know whether the suggestions were true, but she added that any discussion of being homosexual or bisexual should have been left out of the show.

"You can't describe someone's sexuality without them being here," she said. "Although I've had a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you what he was feeling inside."

Good Morning America attempted to contact Netflix to respond to Jenkins' complaint, but no response was received by the time the show aired.

Jenkins also noted that Hernandez never discussed his feelings with her, though she said she would've handled it well.

"If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told," Jenkins said. "I wish that he would have told me because I wouldn't have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It's not shameful."

Jenkins also confirmed that she believed Hernandez was innocent.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in the death of Odin Lloyd in April 2015, but a judge vacated the decision after his death since Hernandez was unable to appeal.