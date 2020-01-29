Shayanna Jenkins Discusses Aaron Hernandez's Sexuality After Netflix Documentary

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Josh Reynolds /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Josh Reynolds/Associated Press

Shayanna Jenkins, Aaron Hernandez's former fiancee, spoke to Good Morning America on Wednesday about suggestions in the Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez that Hernandez had a sexual relationship with a man.

The show details the life of the former New England Patriot, who was convicted of murder before hanging himself in prison. During the documentary, former high school teammate Dennis SanSoucie said the two had a sexual relationship, per TMZ Sports.

Jenkins, Hernandez's former fiancee, told Good Morning America she didn't know whether the suggestions were true, but she added that any discussion of being homosexual or bisexual should have been left out of the show.

"You can't describe someone's sexuality without them being here," she said. "Although I've had a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you what he was feeling inside."

Good Morning America attempted to contact Netflix to respond to Jenkins' complaint, but no response was received by the time the show aired.

Jenkins also noted that Hernandez never discussed his feelings with her, though she said she would've handled it well.

"If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told," Jenkins said. "I wish that he would have told me because I wouldn't have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It's not shameful."

Jenkins also confirmed that she believed Hernandez was innocent. 

Hernandez was convicted of murder in the death of Odin Lloyd in April 2015, but a judge vacated the decision after his death since Hernandez was unable to appeal.

Related

    49ers' Garoppolo Gamble Paying Off

    Few saw Jimmy G being capable of leading the Niners to a Super Bowl less than three years after the trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers' Garoppolo Gamble Paying Off

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    How Mahomes Can Reach All-Time Great Territory

    B/R looks into how a SB ring would change Mahomes' trajectory

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Mahomes Can Reach All-Time Great Territory

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    SB LIV Head-to-Head Poll:

    Who has the advantage at tight end?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    SB LIV Head-to-Head Poll:

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Power-Ranking Every Player in Super Bowl LIV

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Power-Ranking Every Player in Super Bowl LIV

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report