2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are busy preparing for Super Bowl LIV, members of the other 30 NFL franchises are racking their brains for ideas on how to be in the same position after the 2020 season.

Drafting impact players like 49ers edge-rusher and 2019 No. 2 pick Nick Bosa would be a strong step toward that goal.

There are prospects in this year's class who can have the sort of Year 1 impact Bosa had in San Francisco this season. Former Ohio State teammate Chase Young is viewed as a similar pass-rushing prospect, and LSU star Joe Burrow appears to be a can't-miss quarterback.

In fact, many of the top prospects in this draft project as future NFL stars. The question, of course, is which teams are going to land which prospects.

Here, you'll find some of the latest buzz surrounding upcoming draft decisions, along with an updated Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Burrow May be the Only Can't-Miss QB in this Class

Burrow is likely to be the first quarterback off the board in April. Whether that's to the Cincinnati Bengals or at No. 1 remains to be seen—though if another team trades up to one, it will likely be for Burrow.

After the former LSU star, however, there is a lot of risk involved with this quarterback class. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has health and injury concerns, while Oregon's Justin Herbert has had issues with consistency and poise under duress. Both could become solid NFL quarterbacks, but they are far from sure things—not that such a thing exists in the draft process.

"This is not a good overall quarterback class, that's for sure," one scout said, per ESPN.com. "There are a couple good ones, but there's not the depth that even, like, last year."

That's a glaring statement, as last year's quarterback class wasn't particularly deep. Only three were drafted in Round 1, and of them, only Kyler Murray showed more than occasional flashes.

If this class is even less talented, quarterback-needy teams not holding the No. 1 pick could be in trouble.

Chargers Have Not Officially Moved on From Rivers

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

One team that could be in the market for a first-round quarterback is the Los Angeles Chargers. Longtime starter Philip Rivers is scheduled to become a free agent, and the franchise has not shown a lot of desire to bring him back in 2020.

However, this doesn't mean the Chargers have closed the door on Rivers either.

"From what I understand, they have not made a decision yet on what they are going to do," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Total Access. "Coaches just got back in the building ...they're going to sit down with general manager Tom Telesco and the rest of the front-office team and figure out which direction they want to go."

This comes in contrast to an earlier statement made by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer that some took as an indication Los Angeles had moved on from Rivers.

Glazer later clarified the situation (h/t Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego), saying his words about Rivers on Colin Cowherd's radio show here "flippant comments" about how Rivers' situation is different than those of Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

"When I report something, trust me, the world will know," Glazer said.

If the Chargers do bring Rivers back, they may not be quick to jump on a quarterback in Round 1.

Dolphins Continuing Their Quarterback Search

The Miami Dolphins took a chance on 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, trading a second-round pick for him during last year's draft. After giving him a brief audition, however, Miami turned the keys to the offense back over to journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick only under contract for one more season, the Dolphins are highly unlikely to pass on a quarterback in the draft if the opportunity to grab one presents itself. According to general manager Chris Grier, the search for a franchise signal-caller continues.

"We'd like to find the right guy to be the quarterback. You see how important it is around the league," Grier said, via the team's official website. "...We think it's important that we find the right guy who could be the quarterback here for a long time."

Given the uncertainty surrounding quarterbacks not named Burrow, the Dolphins may try to move up to the No. 1 selection. Armed with three first-round picks, they may have the ammunition to do so. A lot will hinge on the Bengals and how comfortable they are with taking a different quarterback and/or continuing with Andy Dalton.