Super Bowl 54: Latest MVP Odds, Predictions After 49ers vs. Chiefs Opening Night

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards. The Manning brothers have won three—Eli two, and Peyton one. And various other legends have also captured the prize, including Joe Namath, Terry Bradshaw and Jerry Rice to name a few.

On Sunday, another player will add his name to that illustrious list.

No player currently on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs has won Super Bowl MVP, so we're guaranteed a first-time victor. There also aren't many former Super Bowl champions on these rosters, and those who have won a title did so with a different team.

The 49ers' last Super Bowl victory came in the 1994 season, while the Chiefs' only title came during their last appearance to end the 1969 campaign.

With Super Bowl LIV getting closer, here's a look at the current odds for this year's MVP award, followed by a prediction for who will take home the Pete Rozelle Trophy this year.

Super Bowl LIV MVP Odds

via Caesars

Patrick Mahomes +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Jimmy Garoppolo +250

Raheem Mostert +650

George Kittle +1000

Damien Williams +1200

Nick Bosa +2000

Tyreek Hill +2000

Travis Kelce +2000

Tyrann Mathieu +3000

Deebo Samuel +3000

Richard Sherman +3000

Sammy Watkins +4000

Matt Breida +5000

Tevin Coleman +5000

Emmanuel Sanders +5000

Mecole Hardman +7500

LeSean McCoy +7500

Kendrick Bourne +10000

Frank Clark +10000

Chris Jones +10000

Demarcus Robinson +10000

Arik Armstead +15000

Fred Warner +15000

Super Bowl MVP Prediction

A lot of bets are going to be placed on Patrick Mahomes, the current favorite to win Super Bowl MVP. He won the NFL MVP last season, his second in the league, and he's been a key reason for the Chiefs' postseason run this year.

The 24-year-old passed for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the Chiefs' first two playoff wins against the Texans and Titans.

One thing that could hurt Mahomes' chances? If Kansas City doesn't win the Super Bowl. There's only been one Super Bowl MVP who played for the losing team: linebacker Chuck Howley in Super Bowl V, whose Dallas Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Colts. It's an unlikely scenario to happen again.

While the Chiefs have been on a roll, especially offensively, they could be slowed down by the 49ers defense, which ranked second in the NFL during the regular season and has continued to play well in the playoffs.

It's more difficult for a defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, but it's been done in recent years. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller clinched the award when he recorded 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his team's Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers.

If there's any defensive player in this year's game who could win the award, it's cornerback Richard Sherman, who is one of the few players in Super Bowl LIV who has already won a championship. The 31-year-old was also part of a dominant defensive showing when the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos. Seattle allowed only eight points as Sherman had three tackles and a pass deflection.

In his second season with the 49ers, he has shown no signs of slowing down. He had three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and a touchdown in 15 regular-season games.

Sherman has never had trouble stepping up to make big plays, lifting his team in key moments and backing up his swagger. And there's no reason to think he can't do it again on the NFL's grandest stage.

Although he may not be among the top favorites to win this year's Super Bowl MVP, betting on him would be a smart decision as he could be the key to a solid performance from a San Francisco defense that wins the franchise its sixth Super Bowl title.

So if you want to have the best chance to make a big profit on a Super Bowl bet, pick Sherman to win MVP.

Prediction: Richard Sherman