Super Bowl 54: 49ers vs. Chiefs Kickoff Start Time, National Anthem Info

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A sellout crowd will pack into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the national anthem will be performed and the opening coin toss will take place. Then, Super Bowl 54 will officially kick off.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the final game of the NFL season as they look to end their year with a championship.

The 49ers have lost only three games this season while the Chiefs have lost only four, so this will be a matchup of two of the league's best teams.

The Super Bowl attracts more than just casual football fans, though, and there are sure to be some famous faces in attendance, including those who will participate in the pregame festivities and the halftime show. It's one of the biggest spectacles in the sporting world every year.

Here's everything you need to know for Super Bowl 54, followed by a closer look at this year's national anthem performance.

Super Bowl 54 Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Site: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1.5; Over/Under 54.5 points

National Anthem Information

Demi Lovato has risen to fame and become one of the most popular pop stars on the charts, but the Grammy-nominated artist has never performed at the Super Bowl before.

That changes Sunday, when she will sing this year's national anthem at the big game. She'll follow in the footsteps of Gladys Knight, Pink and Lady Gaga, all of whom have sang the anthem at the Super Bowl in recent years.

Although Lovato has never performed on this big of a stage, she has sung the national anthem at other major sporting events, including the World Series and the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017.

In addition to being nominated for two Grammys, she has recorded six studio albums. Her most recent, "Tell Me You Love Me," was released in 2017 and was her first to go platinum.

Lovato's fame started when she appeared in Disney Channel's Camp Rock as a teenager. She has also appeared in various other films and television shows, most of which have been tied to Disney Channel.

While some people will be sitting back and enjoying Lovato's performance and getting ready for the Super Bowl to begin, others will be waiting to see if their prop bets related to the anthem will earn them some big winnings before the game even starts.

As with most aspects of the Super Bowl, there are prop bets to make about the anthem performance. The most popular one will be its length, with the over/under line set at two minutes, according to Bovada.

Last year, Knight performed the national anthem in 2:01. That was the sixth time in the last 11 years that the pregame anthem lasted longer than two minutes, according to FanDuel. The shortest during that span was Kelly Clarkson's 1:34 version in 2012, while the longest was Alicia Keys' 2:35 performance in 2013.

Other prop bets include whether Lovato will wear a skirt, dress or gown, whether she'll forget or omit a word, whether her microphone will be on a stand and what color it will be, all of which are available on Bovada.