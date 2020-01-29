Super Bowl Odds 2020: Props List and Betting Guide for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The long list of Super Bowl LIV prop bets can be overwhelming to sift through, even for the most experienced bettor.

Everything involving the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will have odds on it, from the jersey number of the first touchdown scorer to which color Gatorade the winning coach will be doused with.

The more obscure props are intriguing because of their content, but some may be difficult to predict.

Other more familiar lines could be easier to decipher, like total passing yards for each quarterback and the amount of sacks recorded, because we have more of a sample size to base them around.

As for the more traditional lines, Kansas City is still a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has settled into 54.5 points.

The full list of game odds and available prop bets for Super Bowl LIV can be found on Caesars.

Best Prop Bets

Total Combined Sacks (Under 4.5)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the top positional matchups features the Kansas City offensive line versus the San Francisco pass rush.

The protectors of Patrick Mahomes are led by second-team All-Pro selection Mitchell Schwartz, and they have allowed 25 take downs through 18 games.

In the 14 games the quarterback has started, he has been sacked on 17 occasions, with three coming in the last four contests. He has been sacked more than three times in a game on two occasions and has been taken down two times or more in five contests.

Kansas City's low volume of conceded sacks may negate the impact of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and others.

Armstead and Bosa combined for 19 sacks, while DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford are third and fourth on the 49ers with 7.5 and 6.5 sacks, respectively.

The Chiefs may also have a hard time reaching Jimmy Garoppolo, who has suffered two or fewer sacks in four of the last five games. The lone exception to that run was a six-sack outing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

If Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey and Co. keep the Kansas City pass rush in check, the under could have an even better chance of hitting.

San Francisco's propensity to the run the ball, which it did on 89 occasions in two playoff wins, could also be a factor in a low number of sacks happening at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Pass Attempts (Under 29)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 49ers' reliance on the run could also be a factor in how many times quarterback Garoppolo launches the ball out of the pocket.

In the NFC Championship Game, the 28-year-old attempted a season-low nine passes. That came one week after he threw 19 balls versus the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, he has not thrown more than 29 times in a game since the Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Since he went 34-for-45 in a Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo has attempted an average of 23.25 passes.

All that information leads us to believe the under on his pass attempts is one of the best individual player props.

The under also carries the better value than the over at +110 (bet $100 to win $110), so that may be one of the more profitable wagers.

Jersey Number of 1st Touchdown Scorer (Under 26.5)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The jersey number of the opening touchdown scorer is a more unique prop bet that does not typically appear during the NFL season.

Due to the recent shift of wide receivers choosing jersey numbers in the teens, there is a better chance of the under of 26.5 hitting.

All four of Kansas City's top wideouts wear numbers between 10 and 19, and running backs LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams are No. 25 and No. 26, respectively.

The pair of backs, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson combined for 23 of the team's 30 receiving scores, while McCoy, Williams and Mahomes have 11 of Kansas City's 16 ground trips to the end zone.

There is still a chance Travis Kelce, who wears No. 87 and has five touchdown catches, finds the end zone first, but the probability is higher for a lower number if the Chiefs score first.

For San Francisco, wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis wear numbers in teens, while running back Tevin Coleman owns No. 26.

However, George Kittle and Kendrick Bourne, who both have jersey numbers in the 80s, lead the 49ers with five receiving scores each.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who was the star of the NFC Championship Game with four touchdowns, wears No. 31, so there is a better chance of the over hitting if the Niners score first.

A year ago, Sony Michel—No. 26 for the New England Patriots—scored the game's lone touchdown.

In Super Bowl 52, Philadelphia's Alshon Jeffery, who is No. 17, earned a trip to the end zone in the first quarter.

In fact, the last offensive player with a jersey number over 26 to score the game's opening touchdown was Anquan Boldin, who wore No. 81 for the Baltimore Ravens at Super Bowl XLVII.

Defensive lineman Malik Jackson, who wore No. 94 for the Denver Broncos, was the last player with a number in the 80s or 90s to find the end zone first. He did so at Super Bowl 50.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

