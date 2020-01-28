NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Intriguing Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

With Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, we're close to the official start of the 2020 NFL offseason for every team. While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are preparing for the biggest game of the season, the league's other 30 teams have been concentrating on free agency and the draft.

This year's draft features several perceived blue-chip prospects at the top, such as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young, Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Teams in position to land these top prospects are likely to take a different approach in free agency than those picking later in Round 1. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, probably aren't examining free-agent quarterback options since they have their pick of incoming signal-callers.

While these safe picks are likely to go at the top of the first round, they're not necessarily the prospects with the best NFL potential. Several intriguing players have the upside needed to shine at the next level but also some fair question marks.

Teams targeting these players may look to first add a little positional insurance in free agency.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Burrow, coming off a Heisman campaign and a national title, is considered close to a perfect prospect. However, he might not have been the top quarterback prospect if Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa was completely healthy.

Tagovailoa has flashed many of the same physical traits Burrow possesses and played at the summit of college football for longer. While the LSU star has just one year of elite production on his resume, the Crimson Tide junior has closer to two full seasons and two appearances in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Purely as a player, the 21-year-old is as intriguing a prospect as there is in this class. The problem is he has a history of injuries that includes a dislocated hip that required surgery in November. If he can prove he can return to pre-injury form—and alleviate concerns about future injuries—he could be one of the first players off the board on April 23.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Tagovailoa is a consideration for the No. 1 pick by Cincinnati, along with Burrow, Young and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

If his medical checks don't go so well, however, his draft stock could plummet.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Herbert is another quarterback who could go at No. 1 to Cincinnati, though he's proved less on the playing field than either Tagovailoa or Burrow.

Herbert's intrigue comes from his physical tools, which were on display in Mobile, Alabama, during Senior Bowl week.

The 21-year-old was named Practice Player of the Week and Senior Bowl MVP.

However, physical traits doesn't always equal success. Yes, Herbert has impressive arm talent and superb ball placement, but other players have had the same skills and still failed at the NFL level. It takes drive and determination to be an NFL winner, and it's fair to wonder if he has the desire to be great.

"He lacks a killer mentality," one NFL scout told Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller in October.

Herbert's toolbox is intriguing, but teams will also have to be comfortable with who he is as a person and as a leader.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

While few are questioning the ability of Young and Okudah to be NFL stars, there is a little uncertainty surrounding teammate J.K. Dobbins.

This issue with the running back isn't his physical ability—he rushed for nearly 4,500 yards over the past three seasons—as he possesses many of the traits NFL teams want at the position.

"His first-step quickness, vision and hands make him an ideal target for NFL teams. Watch him slice through the Clemson and Michigan defenses and you can easily see what he could bring to a pro offense," Miller wrote of Dobbins.

The question for Dobbins is whether he can stand up to a workhorse-back role for the length of his rookie contract. The 21-year-old handled quite a workload at Ohio State, carrying the ball 725 times in three seasons. Last year alone, he had 301 carries and another 23 touches as a receiver.

Medical checks will also be big for Dobbins, as signs of wear could drop him out of the first round.