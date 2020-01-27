Super Bowl National Anthem 2020: Singer Info, Start Time and Preview

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

The Super Bowl 54 national anthem singer has a longer history than most performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at major sporting events.

Sunday's event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will mark the fifth time Demi Lovato sings the national anthem in front of a major television audience.

The pop artist has opened a pair of World Series contests, one NFL matchup and the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in 2017.

With kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, Lovato should take the field for the anthem a few minutes prior during what is typically an extended on-field pregame ceremony.

Super Bowl 54 Information

Date: Sunday, February 2

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Singer Info and Preview

Lovato will be singing on the national stage for the second week in a row.

She was one of many performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which marked her first time back on stage since a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, per Spencer Kornhaber of The Atlantic.

The Grammy and national anthem performances coincide with the release of her new single "Anyone."

While prop bet lines are not yet available at Caesars for Sunday, we do have an idea of how long Lovato's anthem will last.

The first three times she sang the anthem at sporting events, the time elapsed was under two minutes, according to For the Win's Charles Curtis.

At a 2008 meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, Lovato's rendition lasted one minute and 53 seconds.

Her first World Series appearance in 2011 was timed at one minute and 49 seconds, while her second in 2015 took one minute and 58 seconds.

Lovato's only performance of the anthem which lasted more than two minutes came at the start of the Mayweather-McGregor fight in 2017, as that took two minutes and 11 seconds.

A year ago, Gladys Knight took two minutes and one second to belt out the national anthem at Super Bowl 53.

If the over/under on singing time is released before kickoff, there are some historical trends that could help you out.

Before Knight sang at Super Bowl 53, the under had hit in nine of the last 12 championship game anthems, per Action Network's Mark Gallant.

Because the national anthem is typically the first thing to bet on, and the prop is unique to the Super Bowl, it usually receives a good amount of attention.

Even if you do not bet, or the line is unavailable, Lovato's experience on national sporting stages should produce a beautiful rendition that sets the stage for the game itself.