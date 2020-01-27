Rafael Nadal Battles Past Nick Kyrgios to Reach Australian Open Quarter Finals

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal fought his way into the quarter-finals of the 2020 Australian Open on Monday, overcoming home favourite Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in a gruelling encounter.

The two men shared the first two sets, before Nadal was able to edge an attritional third through a nervy tiebreak.

Nadal controlled long spells of the fourth set but spurned the chance to serve for the match, with Kyrgios doing brilliantly to cling on. The top seed got a second chance in another tiebreaker and eventually found a way past his battling opponent.

The win for Nadal means he will face fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight as he goes in search of his 20th Grand Slam title overall and his first win at this event since 2009.

