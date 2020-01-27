Who Is the Best Defensive Player in MLB Heading into the 2020 Season?

1 of 6

SS Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

In his first full season as the Chicago Cubs shortstop, versatile and flashy infielder Javier Baez ranked seventh in the game with a 15.7 FanGraphs defensive rating. He's 27 years old and, let's face it, just dang fun to watch.

OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Over the past three seasons, Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts ranked 10th overall with a 31.5 FanGraphs defensive rating. Last season, he dipped to No. 27 at a seven rating. Yet he's only 27 years old and entering a pivotal contract year. His work with the bat and glove may get better than ever.

SS Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong checks in at No. 8 among all defenders with a 36.7 rating since 2017, via FanGraphs, and was No. 5 last season at 18.5. The 26-year-old could easily have broken into the top five and probably will with one more superlative defensive season.

C Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

Catcher Yasmani Grandal paced baseball with a 71.2 defensive rating over the past three seasons and ranked second with a 23.4 percent rating in 2019, per FanGraphs. He signed with the Chicago White Sox this winter and should provide a steadying veteran presence with top-notch abilities behind the dish. The only red flag? He's entering his age-31 season, when many backstops begin to regress.

SS Jose Iglesias, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias owns a cumulative 40 defensive rating since 2017, per FanGraphs, good for seventh-best in baseball. Last season, he checked in at No. 14 with 11.9. He isn't and likely never will be an offensive factor, but at age 30, he's one of MLB's slickest-fielding middle infielders.