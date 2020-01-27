Who Is the Best Defensive Player in MLB Heading into the 2020 Season?January 27, 2020
Who Is the Best Defensive Player in MLB Heading into the 2020 Season?
Measuring baseball defense is a tricky task. There are advanced metrics, sure. But the eyeball test inevitably enters the picture. Naming the best gloveman in the game is a subjective exercise.
Let's embark on that very exercise, starting with some honorable mentions and then delving into the top five.
We used FanGraphs' defensive leaderboard as a guide, yet added a healthy sprinkling of opinion.
Your results may vary, but all these players—including our No. 1—wield the leather with artistic, pulse-accelerating aplomb.
Honorable Mentions
SS Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
In his first full season as the Chicago Cubs shortstop, versatile and flashy infielder Javier Baez ranked seventh in the game with a 15.7 FanGraphs defensive rating. He's 27 years old and, let's face it, just dang fun to watch.
OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Over the past three seasons, Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts ranked 10th overall with a 31.5 FanGraphs defensive rating. Last season, he dipped to No. 27 at a seven rating. Yet he's only 27 years old and entering a pivotal contract year. His work with the bat and glove may get better than ever.
SS Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong checks in at No. 8 among all defenders with a 36.7 rating since 2017, via FanGraphs, and was No. 5 last season at 18.5. The 26-year-old could easily have broken into the top five and probably will with one more superlative defensive season.
C Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox
Catcher Yasmani Grandal paced baseball with a 71.2 defensive rating over the past three seasons and ranked second with a 23.4 percent rating in 2019, per FanGraphs. He signed with the Chicago White Sox this winter and should provide a steadying veteran presence with top-notch abilities behind the dish. The only red flag? He's entering his age-31 season, when many backstops begin to regress.
SS Jose Iglesias, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias owns a cumulative 40 defensive rating since 2017, per FanGraphs, good for seventh-best in baseball. Last season, he checked in at No. 14 with 11.9. He isn't and likely never will be an offensive factor, but at age 30, he's one of MLB's slickest-fielding middle infielders.
No. 5: SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels
Andrelton Simmons is unequivocally one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. Over the past three seasons, he's accumulated FanGraphs' second-best defensive rating at 65.7 and has four Gold Gloves to his name, most recently in 2018.
He turned 30 in September, so a slide is possible. He also played just 103 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 because of injury and posted a career-low (but still-solid) 14 defensive runs saved.
He may be past his zenith, but until further notice, he holds a place on this list as the visual evidence proves.
No. 4: SS Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
Francisco Lindor ranked fifth overall with a 47.5 FanGraphs defensive rating over the past three campaigns. He's just 26 years old, meaning he could get even better or at least maintain his current level of greatness.
He posted a career-low 6.4 ultimate zone rating in 2019, and his defensive runs saved dropped from 14 to nine.
Defensive stats can be fickle, however, and considering his age and track record, it's tough to imagine he won't continue being a perennial Gold Glove contender and a wizard up the middle.
No. 3: 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Third baseman Nolan Arenado recently expressed unhappiness with the Colorado Rockies' lack of activity this offseason. Rarely has anyone expressed unhappiness with his glove work.
Areando ranks 12th with a 29.6 FanGraphs defensive rating since 2017 and was 13th last year at 12.5. The eyeball test and highlight reels suggest he should be even higher.
He'll turn 29 in April, meaning he's at the apex of his prime. And he can opt out of his contract with Colorado after the 2021 season. Considering his publicly stated distaste with the direction the franchise is headed, these next two seasons could be special even by his standards as he tries to elevate his value a mile high.
No. 2: C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
Since 2017, catcher J.T. Realmuto ranks fourth with a 55.7 FanGraphs defensive rating. Last season, he led all players with a 27.8 rating.
The Philadelphia Phillies backstop was baseball's fourth-best pitch-framer, per Baseball Prospectus, and gunned down an MLB-leading 47 percent of would-be base stealers. He's entering his age-29 season.
Realmuto has assumed the title of best catcher in baseball, partly because of his offense but also because of his impressive ability with the glove.
No. 1: 3B Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ranked sixth in the game with a 17.1 FanGraphs defensive rating in 2019 and ranks sixth over the past three seasons with a 40.8 rating.
In 2019, he posted a career-best 14.8 ultimate zone rating and won a second consecutive Gold Glove.
At age 26, he's just coming into his own. He could get even better at the hot corner, which is a scary thought for opposing hitters trying to send grounders and line drives down the left-field line.
What the heck? Check out some highlights. You won't regret it.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.