Australian Open 2020 Results: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Sunday Winners

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are into the 2020 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Djokovic ousted No. 14 Diego Schwartzman in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, while No. 3 Federer rebounded from an uncharacteristically slow start to defeat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic is now scheduled to face No. 32 Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals. Federer's quarterfinals opponent will be unseeded Tennys Sandgren, and the six-time Australian Open champion lightheartedly previewed their matchup:

Sandgren upset No. 12 Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4 to advance to the quarters. It's an impressive year-to-year improvement from the 28-year-old after being ousted in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Raonic had an easier path to his quarterfinal clash with Djokovic as he took care of unseeded Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. The 29-year-old Canadian notched 35 aces in the match and is using each ace to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

"I think I'm going to have to hit more than 35 aces," Raonic said afterward of his upcoming clash with Djokovic, who leads their all-time head-to-head 9-0, per ATPTour.com.

Raonic has not claimed a singles title since the 2016 Brisbane International.

On the women's side, 15-year-old phenom Coco Gauff's magical debut run came to an end in the fourth round when 21-year-old No. 14 Sofia Kenin topped their matchup 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty kept the home crowd happy by defeating American No. 18 Alison Riske 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Below is an overview of all results and a deeper look into Djokovic and Federer's results as they await top-ranked Rafael Nadal anticipated fourth-round match against Australian No. 23 Nick Kyrgios, as well as a look at Gauff's exit.

Australian Open Results—Men's Singles Fourth Round

(2) Novak Djokovic def. (14) Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(3) Roger Federer def. Marton Fucsovics: 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

(32) Milos Raonic def. Marin Clinic: 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Tennys Sandgren def. (12) Fabio Fognini: 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4

Australian Open Results—Women's Singles Fourth Round

(1) Ashleigh Barty def. (18) Alison Riske: 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

(14) Sofia Kenin def. Coco Gauff: 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0

Novak Djokovic def. Diego Schwartzman

The reigning Australian Open champion will appear in the tournament's quarterfinals for the 11th time.

Djokovic has made it look easy so far:

Djokovic has won in straight sets in all but one of his matches thus far. Jan-Lennard Struff battled with the 16-time Grand Slam titleholder 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, in the first round.

The 32-year-old Serbian had eight aces to Schwartzman's one and won 75 percent of his first serves en route to outscoring Schwartzman in winners 38-17. Those numbers compensated Djokovic's 31 unforced errors.

Djokovic and Raonic last met at the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals, and Djokovic won in straight sets. The two have played against each other in the Australian Open quarterfinals before. Back in 2015, Djokovic beat Raonic in two hours 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2. In that match, Raonic had 17 aces to Djokovic's eight and still fell.

Raonic was right that he will need more than his fourth-round 35 aces to outlast the seven-time Australian Open champion for the first time.

Roger Federer def. Marton Fucsovics

Fucsovics picked up where John Millman left off in the third round.

Millman ultimately lost to Federer 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) but handed Federer his toughest task yet at Melbourne this year:

Fucsovics looked to be finishing what Millman started through the first set:

But then Federer, who has never lost to someone ranked below 54th at the Australian Open, woke up:

"I was able to recover and play a good match, so I'm sure I'm gonna feel better every day that goes by after that match," Federer said on the court after defeating Fucsovics, referencing how he recovered from his matchup with Millman. "That's for sure."

Federer will head to his 15th Australian Open quarterfinals. He has never played Sandgren.

The 38-year-old Swiss legend claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2017 and 2018 before losing in the fourth round of last year's tournament to 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Either Djokovic and Federer have won it all in Melbourne since 2015.

Sofia Kenin def. Coco Gauff

Gauff's 2020 Australian Open debut will be remembered for her upset of reigning champion and No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka. The 15-year-old Floridian handled Osaka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Kenin was not phased by Cocomania:

Gauff committed 48 unforced errors compared to Kenin's 22, which proved a deciding factor despite Gauff nailing seven aces to Kenin's one.

"Yeah, I mean, the hype is for (Gauff)," Kenin said afterward, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "She's obviously done great stuff, of course. It's absolutely normal. Just (tried) not to let that get in my head. Of course, I didn't do it for the hype. I did it for myself, because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it."

This is the furthest Kenin has made it in Melbourne. The 21-year-old Russian didn't make it beyond the round of 128 in 2018 and the round of 64 last year. All three of Kenin's women's single titles came in 2019, however.

Kenin advanced to face unseeded Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Kenin is 3-0 in their career head-to-heads.