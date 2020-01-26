Australian Open 2020: Sunday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's serene progress at the 2020 Australian Open continued on Sunday, overcoming Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the fourth round.

The defending champion was never in danger against the 14th seed and was able to lift his levels at crucial points to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer will be out to join Djokovic in the quarter-finals later in the day after going up against Marton Fucsovics.

In the women's draw, the 15-year-old Coco Gauff was eliminated by her compatriot Sofia Kenin in an absorbing clash.

Here is a recap of Sunday's early results from Melbourne and a look at some of the highlights from the day's play so far.

Australian Open - Sunday Results

Men's Draw

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (14) Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(32) Milos Raonic bt. Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Women's Draw

(7) Petra Kvitova bt. (22) Maria Sakkari: 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. Coco Gauff: 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0

Ons Jabeur bt. (27) Wang Qiang: 7-6 (4), 6-1

Sunday Recap

After a sloppy start to the tournament from Djokovic in his first-round match, he has found his groove in subsequent outings.

Schwartzman's dynamic play can always cause problems for opponents, although the champion was able to negate what his opponent had to offer pretty quickly and consistently found a way of getting into points.

While the No. 2 seed did drop one game on serve, in the main he was rock-solid with the ball in hand. In the third set, the Serb produced this brilliant improvised backhand:

Next up for him is Milos Raonic, who overcame Marin Cilic on Sunday. The Canadian was quizzed on the Djokovic-Federer rivalry following his win but didn't appear too keen to get involved in the debate:

In the women's draw, Gauff's impressive run in Melbourne came to an end at the hands of compatriot Kenin.

After stunning Naomi Osaka in the previous round, Gauff carried that form into this encounter, winning the opening set. However, there were signs of nerves and tiredness in the remainder of the match, which Kenin capitalised on to great effect.

Per WTA Insider, she said she's already had a chat with her next opponent, Ons Jabeur, about their quarter-final:

Following her loss in the final at this event a year ago, Petra Kvitova appears to be in determined mood. The Czech had to dig deep against Maria Sakkari, coming from a set down to prevail.