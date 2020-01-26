Pro Bowl 2020: TV Schedule and Live Stream for NFC vs. AFC

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 2020 Pro Bowl has arrived, folks! While this exhibition may not get NFL fans dripping with anticipation the way that Super Bowl LIV will, it's a fun preamble to the big game and a terrific way to celebrate the 2019 season.

Do the players involved take the game seriously? Of course not. But that's the entire point. This is a showcase of some of the best players in the sport, allowing them to have fun on and off the field.

Here we will run down everything you need to know about the 2020 Pro Bowl, including updated rosters, viewing information and some of the latest buzz.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Online

Pro Bowl Rosters

*Starters are listed in bold.



*Players who will forgo the event are marked with an asterisk.

*Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a hashmark.

AFC Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson (Saints), Deshaun Watson (Texans), *Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), #Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

RB: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

FB: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), #Jack Doyle (Colts)

WR: Keenan Allen (Chargers), *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Jarvis Landry (Browns), *Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), DJ Chark Jr. (Jaguars)

OT: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), *Trent Brown (Raiders), #Orlando Brown (Ravens)

OG: Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts), *David DeCastro (Steelers), #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: *Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), #Ryan Kelly (Colts)

AFC Defense

DE: *Joey Bosa (Chargers), *Frank Clark (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), #Melvin Ingram (Chargers), #Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DT: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), *Chris Jones (Chiefs), Geno Atkins (Bengals), #Jurrell Casey (Titans)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Matt Judon (Ravens)

ILB: Darius Leonard (Colts), *Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), #Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

CB: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), *Marcus Peters (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), #Joe Haden (Steelers)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)





AFC Special Teams

K: Justin Tucker (Ravens)



LS: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: *Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), #Andre Roberts (Bills)

ST: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

RB: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), *Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: *Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), #C.J. Ham (Vikings)

TE: *George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles), #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), *Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), *Mike Evans (Buccaneers), #Kenny Golladay (Lions), #Amari Cooper (Cowboys), #Davante Adams (Packers)

OT: *David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), #Lane Johnson (Eagles)

OG: Zack Martin (Cowboys), *Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), #Trai Turner (Panthers)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

NFC Defense

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints), *Nick Bosa (49ers), #Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), #Kenny Clark (Packers)

OLB: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), *Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), #Za'Darius Smith (Packers)

ILB: *Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), *Luke Kuechly (Panthers), #Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), #Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), *Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), *Jalen Ramsey (Rams), #Kyle Fuller (Bears), #Xavier Rhodes (Vikings)

FS: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

SS: Harrison Smith (Vikings)





NFC Special Teams

K: Will Lutz (Saints)



LS: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

P: Tress Way (Redskins)

RS: Deonte Harris (Saints)

ST: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

AFC Wins Pro Bowl Skills Competition

The Pro Bowl is generally a fun romp with low stakes—though the winning team does earn an additional $35,000. However, players from the NFC may be looking for a little revenge Sunday, as the AFC won the skills competition.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry helped the AFC to overcome an early deficit by delivering victories in the best hands and dodgeball competition—arguably the highlight of the skills competition:

The AFC also won the gridiron gauntlet competition, while the NFC quarterbacks handed the precision-passing and thread-the-needle contests to their conference.

The Ravens Remain Well-Represented

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took part in the skills challenge on behalf of the AFC. He was one of 12 Ravens named to the Pro Bowl, and after some roster shuffling, one of 12 to participate.

Cornerback Marcus Peters dropped out, citing an unspecified injury, but offensive tackle Orlando Brown was added to replace the injured Trent Brown.

While this is undoubtedly a special experience for guys who have never been to the Pro Bowl before, like Jackson and Baltimore long snapper Morgan Cox, even regular participants have enjoyed the casual nature of Pro Bowl Week.

"Time with your family," Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said about what he's enjoyed, per Mark Viviano of CBS 13 WJZ. "It's a great destination down here at Disney, all that. Universal, all that stuff. So it's a great time."

This marks Yanda's eighth trip to the Pro Bowl.

A Proving Ground for New Rules

As has been the case in years past, the NFL is going to use the Pro Bowl to try out some new rules. This year, the two trial rules involve the kickoff—or lack thereof—and the ability of a wide receiver to move pre-snap.

Examining the last one first, the trial rules for false start and illegal shift are as follows, per NFL Operations:

"It is not a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance who flinches or picks up one foot, as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground and he resets for one second prior to the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be 'in motion' for the purposes of the Illegal Shift rules.

"It is not a false start if all 11 offensive players have been set for at least one full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet."

For the second rule, kickoffs after scores will be eliminated. Instead, the scoring team will have two options. The first involves the kickoff after a score, which will be eliminated in this game. Instead, the scoring team will have the option to give the ball to the opponent at its 25-yard line or attempt a 4th-and-15 from its own 25-yard line.