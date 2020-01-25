NHL All-Star Game 2020: Full Rosters, TV Info, Live Stream and Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Connor McDavid couldn't win the Fastest Skater award for the fourth straight year at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night. But the Edmonton Oilers captain might not leave All-Star weekend in St. Louis empty-handed.

The NHL's leading scorer with 76 points this season, McDavid will be of many top stars on the ice Saturday night for the 2020 All-Star Game at Enterprise Center. Since 2016, the event has been a three-on-three tournament featuring four teams, one representing each of the league's divisions.

McDavid, who will play for the Pacific in the All-Star Game, couldn't defend his Fastest Skater crown, with Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders winning this year's event. It was one of several competitions that officially got All-Star weekend underway.

Now, it's time to turn our focus to the All-Star Game. The two Eastern Conference divisions (Atlantic and Metropolitan) will face off in one semifinal, and the two Western Conference divisions (Central and Pacific) will play in the other. The winners will advance to a final to decide the All-Star Game champion.

2020 NHL All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

All-Star Game Rosters

Atlantic

F David Pastrnak, Boston (captain)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

D Shea Weber, Montreal

G Frederik Andersen, Toronto

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Metropolitan

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (captain)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders

F Nico Hischier, New Jersey

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

F Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers

F T.J. Oshie, Washington

D John Carlson, Washington

D Seth Jones, Columbus

D Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

G Braden Holtby, Washington

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh

Central

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (captain)

F Patrick Kane, Chicago

F Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis

F David Perron, St. Louis

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

F Tyler Seguin, Dallas

F Eric Staal, Minnesota

D Roman Josi, Nashville

D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Pacific

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose

F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

F Max Pacioretty, Vegas

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

D Mark Giordano, Calgary

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver

G David Rittich, Calgary

All-Star Game Predictions

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Since the All-Star Game changed to the three-on-three tournament in 2016, only two of the four divisions have won the event: the Pacific in 2016 and 2018, and the Metropolitan in 2017 and 2019.

Don't expect that to change in St. Louis. In fact, the final will likely be between the Pacific and Metropolitan teams in a rematch from the 2017 All-Star Game.

The Pacific team is led by the dynamic scoring duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers teammates are the two players with the most points in the NHL this season, as McDavid has 76 and Draisaitl has 75. Elias Pettersson (51 points) and Max Pacioretty (47) are also having strong offensive years.

In order to reach the final, the Pacific will have to beat the Central team, which has home-ice advantage. The Central has four Blues players and will be led by St. Louis head coach Craig Berube. However, the Pacific team will thwart the hopes of the hometown fans, as McDavid and Draisaitl will be too much for the Central's defense to stop.

The Metropolitan team may not have Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who was voted to be team captain but opted not to participate, but still has a strong roster, especially defensively. John Carlson leads all NHL defensemen with 60 points, while Braden Holtby and Tristan Jarry are two of the best goalies in the league.

But All-Star Games typically aren't about defense, and the Metropolitan squad also has the offensive firepower to take down the Atlantic and advance to the final.

It should be an exciting matchup when the Pacific and Metropolitan squads face off, especially as McDavid and Draisaitl try to get the puck past either Holtby or Jarry. Prepare for plenty of offense in these games, but particularly in this one.

However, the pattern of the Pacific and Metropolitan trading All-Star wins will continue, with the Pacific team winning for the third time in five years to hold division supremacy for another year.