Buying or Selling Latest MLB Rumors on Mookie Betts, Starling Marte Trades, More

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't need to move outfielder Starling Marte. He's signed through 2021, assuming they exercise an affordable $12.5 million club option.

Yet this may be a sell-high moment for the Bucs after Marte posted an .845 OPS with 23 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2019.

The 31-year-old can still play a decent center field and should intrigue any number of suitors.

That list is topped by the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Talks around Marte are "intensifying," Heyman noted, and there is "still a chance something gets done before spring training."

The Mets, however, may not have the prospects to satisfy the Pirates from a farm system Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked No. 27 in the game. And the Pads may have their eyes on another outfield prize, as we'll delve into shortly.

Marte could be flipped at the 2020 trade deadline or next winter, but we're betting the Pirates hang on to him for now unless someone blows them out of the water with an offer.

Verdict: Selling