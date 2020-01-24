Antonio Brown Released from Jail While Facing Burglary with Battery Charge

Amy Beth Bennett/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was released from jail Friday afternoon after turning himself in to authorities Thursday night:

According to TMZ Sports, Brown was arrested on suspicion of burglary with battery after allegedly assaulting a moving company driver. He was allowed to leave jail on a $100,000 bond, but the judge set forth several stipulations, including having to wear a GPS monitor, undergo drug testing, relinquish his firearms and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company truck and attacked the driver outside his home in Hollywood, Florida, earlier this week after allegedly refusing to pay the man for his services.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported Brown is facing a possible life sentence for the felony burglary with battery charge, but his lawyers believe he was "overcharged" and expect the charges to change when they return to court. His lawyers added that they expect a "lengthy process."

Per TMZ Sports, Brown allegedly refused to pay the driver $4,000 for transporting his belongings from California to Florida. He reportedly eventually agreed to pay the fee plus extra for causing damage to the truck, but he allegedly did not pay the extra $800 that was agreed upon.

During the 911 call, the driver said Brown was being aggressive and he believed Brown was high: "The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones in my truck. ... I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. According to the contract, he has to pay the balance for us to unload."

The driver said he suffered a ripped shirt, bruising and an injured shoulder during the altercation. He also alleged that Brown's friend opened the back of the truck and damaged property that didn't belong to Brown.

Brown was not arrested when police arrived on the scene, but his trainer, Glenn Holt, was. Holt has been charged with felony burglary with assault or battery.

A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest Wednesday, but he did not turn himself in until Thursday.

The incident involving the truck driver was the latest in a string of issues outside Brown's home that have resulted in police responding to the scene.

According to TMZ Sports, that included an argument between Brown and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. When police escorted Kyriss off Brown's premises, Brown hurled insults at the officers, which led the Hollywood Police Department's Police Athletic League to sever ties with him.

Per ESPN, Brown lives in a gated community, and some of his neighbors have said they are "fed up" with his recent actions.