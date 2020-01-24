Browns RB Kareem Hunt Avoids Possession Charge After Marijuana Found in Car

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over for speeding in Rocky River, Ohio, on Tuesday and police found "small amounts" of marijuana in his vehicle. 

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan provided a look at the police report, which states the marijuana was seized as evidence and Hunt was cited for a traffic violation:

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Hunt was not charged with possession.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

