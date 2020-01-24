Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2020: Burrow, Okudah, Tua in Top 5 of 1st Predictions

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Add ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. to the growing list of draft analysts who believe LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Kiper released his first mock draft Friday, writing: "Did you expect anything else here? The Bengals need a quarterback, and the Heisman Trophy-winning Burrow, coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history, is the clear No. 1 quarterback in this class."

The Bengals went 2-14 in 2019, and Burrow put up massive numbers at LSU this past season. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, is 32 years old, had nearly as many touchdown passes (16) as interceptions (14) last season and has a contract with no dead money in 2020.

Once Burrow comes off the board, Kiper has the Washington Redskins taking Chase Young, writing: "Young has All-Pro talent and is my top-ranked prospect overall. New coach Ron Rivera will love him."

Young could be the second straight Ohio State defensive lineman selected No. 2 overall. Nick Bosa had a profound impact on the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie, recording 52 quarterback pressures, 18 quarterback hits and 10 sacks.

Putting Young on Washington's line next to Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat could lead to a rapid turnaround for a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed.

Elsewhere, Kiper projects the Detroit Lions will take Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, the New York Giants will go with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and the Miami Dolphins will get their quarterback of the future with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Kiper noted Tagovailoa will still need to pass his medical checks during the predraft process but that the Dolphins "shouldn't pass on" the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Among the notable picks outside the top 10, Kiper thinks the New Orleans Saints could look at Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 24th pick:

"So you probably see Love's stat line—20 touchdown passes, 17 interceptions—and think this pick doesn't make sense, but you need to know the context around this Utah State team. Love lost his top five pass-catchers from his breakout 2018 (32 TDs, six INTs), along with a few starters along the offensive line. The Aggies just didn't have the offensive talent around him to compete. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Love can make every throw, and NFL teams are high on his talent."



Drew Brees spoke to NFL Network's Jane Slater about his contract status with the Saints:

Even with the 41-year-old sounding like he's poised to return, the Saints have to start thinking about their long-term future at quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater is scheduled to become a free agent and played well in five starts (nine games total) when Brees was out with a thumb injury. The 27-year-old threw for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and completed 67.9 percent of his attempts, which could earn him a starting job elsewhere.

Love could be a developmental project for head coach Sean Payton for one or two seasons before taking over for Brees. And of course, there's also Taysom Hill, who can do a little bit of everything as a pure playmaker.

Kiper projects a total of six wide receivers to go in the first round, though none inside the top 10. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is the first one off the board at No. 12 to the Oakland Raiders, followed by Alabama's Jerry Jeudy one pick later to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kiper also projects the Denver Broncos at No. 15 (Henry Ruggs III), Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21 (Tee Higgins), Buffalo Bills at No. 22 (Laviska Shenault Jr.) and Green Bay Packers at No. 30 (KJ Hamler) to give their quarterbacks help on the outside.