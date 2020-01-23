Antonio Brown Expected to Turn Himself into Police with Arrest Warrant Pending

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to turn himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Josh Peter of USA Today.

The Hollywood Police Department (Florida) issued the warrant after a moving truck driver was reportedly assaulted outside of Brown's home. When police came to the scene, Brown reportedly refused to cooperate with officers.

"Antonio Brown actually ran into his house and locked the door and closed the door," Christian Lata, HPD public information officer, told Peter. "He went into his house and just stayed inside the house and wouldn't come out."

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested and charged with burglary and battery. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and have been in contact with his attorney.

TMZ Sports reported further details on the alleged incident:

"[Brown] is accused of throwing rocks at a moving truck outside of his Hollywood, Fla. home and assaulting the driver over a payment dispute. In the call, the driver—who has a thick accent—claims Brown smoked in front of him and was under the influence at the time of the incident.

"'The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He's trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,' the caller claims. 'I'm trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload ... The guy refused to pay in the proper form.'"

The driver also said on the call that Brown destroyed other property on the truck that didn't belong to him.