Drew Brees Says Saints 'Learn Something Every Time' from Playoff Losses

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. New Orleans defeats Tennessee 38-28. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

As he continues to ponder his future in the NFL, Drew Brees isn't dwelling on the New Orleans Saints' Wild Card Round loss to the Minnesota Vikings

"You've got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it," Brees said, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We learn something every time around, you know? And we're not gonna be discouraged."

The last three years have been rough for New Orleans in the playoffs.

The Saints were on the receiving end of the "Minneapolis Miracle" to cap off the 2017 season. Then they were the victims of an officiating blunder so bad it warranted a rule change. The 2019 campaign ended on a four-yard touchdown reception by Kyle Rudolph in overtime where the Minnesota Vikings tight end may have been guilty of pass interference.

Brees may feel he has unfinished business in the quest for a second Super Bowl title. The 41-year-old isn't going to rush into a decision when it comes to his next step, though.

"I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason," he said Wednesday on NFL Live of his decision-making process. "Just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess."

The Saints did well to take care of long-term extensions for Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan, but they have a lot of players heading to free agency this offseason. They're projected to only have $11.8 million in salary-cap space as well, per Over the Cap.

New Orleans' Super Bowl window may be closing independent of Brees' future, which makes those last three playoff exits all the more painful regardless of how much the team learned from them.

