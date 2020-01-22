Saints' Drew Brees: No Timetable to Decide on Future Ahead of Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after fumbling the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As he approaches free agency this offseason, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is in no rush to decide on his next move.

Brees discussed his future during an appearance on NFL Live on Wednesday.

"I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason," he said. "Just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess."

The 13-time Pro Bowler added that spending time with his family and getting their input will be among the most important factors he'll consider before he makes a final choice.

                                                         

