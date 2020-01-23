Australian Open 2020 Results: Winners, Stats from Thursday's Singles Bracket

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic all advanced to the third round of the 2020 Australian Open on Thursday, on what was a good day for the seeded players left in the tournament.

Thiem needed all five sets to beat wild card Alex Bolt, while Medvedev, Zverev, Pliskova and Bencic booked their wins in straight sets.

Here are some key results from Thursday's bracket. For the complete results, visit the Australian Open's official website.

Men's Singles

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. Egor Gerasimov: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5

(4) Daniil Medvedev bt. (Q) Pedro Martinez: 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (WC) Alex Bolt: 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

Women's Singles

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Laura Siegemund: 6-3, 6-3

(6) Belinda Bencic bt. Jelena Ostapenko: 7-5, 7-5

(17) Angelique Kerber bt. (WC) Priscilla Hon: 6-3, 6-2

(19) Donna Vekic bt. Alize Cornet: 6-4, 6-2

Thiem found his feet just in time to avoid a major upset against Australian wild card Bolt, who won the second and third sets thanks to his big serve but couldn't complete the job.

The world No. 5 appeared to be cruising when he won the first set and took a 5-3 lead in the second, but Bolt won four straight games and carried his momentum into the third set. He hit some incredible winners to force a tiebreak and win it but appeared to tire quickly in the fourth set and would claim just two games in the decider.

Thiem had an incredible 24 break chances, converting just seven, and that will be a major area to work on moving forward. His defensive work was stellar and improved as the match wore on, with Bolt hitting 60 unforced errors.

By avoiding the upset, Thiem sidestepped yet another early exit:

Gerasimov made Zverev work for his win, drawing out the points and doing solid work from the base line but ultimately losing in straight sets.

The 22-year-old Zverev hasn't had much success in Grand Slams yet but has looked in fine form so far in Melbourne:

He gave up just two break chances, winning 86 per cent of points on his first serve and hitting 39 winners.

Medvedev was made to work hard in his opening match but was more polished in seeing off qualifier Pedro Martinez in straight sets.

Pliskova remains unbeaten on the year after dispatching Siegemund in straight sets, but she was far from happy with her performance, per UOL Esporte's Alexandre Cossenza:

The No. 2 seed hit 22 winners and 15 unforced errors as she struggled to deal with Siegemund's sliced shots throughout the match.

Bencic was also made to work against Ostapenko in another sloppy outing. The two combined for 17 double faults, and the No. 6 seed hit an incredible 37 unforced errors in just two sets.