Super Bowl 2020: Date, TV Coverage, Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

While there won't be any meaningful NFL action Sunday—unless you're a big fan of the Pro Bowl, of course—Super Bowl LIV is just a week later. For NFL fans, it can't get much better than a matchup between the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs and the defensively driven San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy.

For fans of a little side action, it doesn't get much better than the Super Bowl, either. Standard bets are common, but the big game typically brings with it a plethora of intriguing prop bets—sometimes involving more than the game itself.

Here we will examine some of the most interesting early props for Super Bowl LIV, along with all the scheduling and coverage information.

Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U (from Caesars): KC -1, 54.5

Will the Broadcast Mention That Mostert Went Undrafted?

Unless you're a diehard NFL fan, or a member of the 49ers faithful, you may not have been too familiar with San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert before the NFC title game. He rushed for a whopping 220 yards against the Green Bay Packers, helping the 49ers race into the Super Bowl.

Before Mostert landed with the 49ers in 2016, he suited up in regular-season games for the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. He kicked off his career as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he didn't make it to the regular season.

It's been an amazing rise to stardom for Mostert, and you can bet that the Super Bowl broadcast crew will mention that it began as an undrafted free agent—literally. You can find +200 odds (wager $100 to win $200) on it happening with Bovado (h/t David Golokhov of SportsBettingDime.com).

Given the NFL's love of a good underdog story, it seems likely that Mostert's undrafted status will be mentioned at least once.

Will Any Kick Be Returned for a Touchdown?

There are few games more exciting than the Super Bowl and few plays more exciting than a punt or kickoff taken to the house. Therefore, a kick-six on Super Bowl Sunday might just cause the meltdown of the media world.

Is it likely that we will see one? Of course not. Kickoff rules have all but eliminated long kickoff returns, and punt return scores are equally as elusive. In 2019, seven kickoffs were returned for touchdowns, while 10 punts were brought back to the end zone.

Chiefs receiver/returner Mecole Hardman was one of the seven players to take a kickoff to the house in 2019—so there is at least a chance. However, that was the only kick or punt returned or allowed for a touchdown by either the 49ers or the Chiefs during the regular season.

According to Bovada, the odds are +450 that a kick will be returned for a score and -850 (wager $850 to win $100) that one will not. While betting on a kick return is the tempting option, it isn't the smart one.

Damien Williams Over 42.5 Rushing Yards

Here's an early prop that actually involves the individual matchups we'll see on Super Bowl Sunday. Oddschecker lists bookmakers' prop bets on Chiefs running back Damien Williams and the number of rushing yards he's able to compile.

Though the odds aren't tremendous—currently -225—the lowest total is the only one that feels safe for Williams. While the 49ers don't have an elite run defense—they ranked 17th during the regular season—running isn't exactly Kansas City's strength.

During the postseason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led Kansas City in rushing, running for 53 yards in each game. Williams, meanwhile, rushed for 45 and 47 yards in his two playoff outings. It's hard to imagine he is suddenly going to rip off a big game against San Francisco.

Still, Williams should see enough volume to reach the 42-yard mark. The Chiefs will—or at least should—stick with the run in order to slow the 49ers' ferocious pass rush. Just don't expect him to go much higher than that total.