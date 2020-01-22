Daniel Snyder Open to New Redskins Stadium If Maryland Legalizes Sports Gambling

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Washington owner Daniel Snyder reportedly met with Maryland legislative leaders to advocate for legalizing gambling in the state.

Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox of the Washington Post reported the news, noting "in one meeting, people who attended said, Snyder conditioned keeping the team in Maryland on the ability to offer sports betting at a new stadium. Two people said they understood Snyder to be suggesting he would rebuild at the FedEx location."

According to Wiggins and Cox, Snyder has met with officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia to discuss potential stadium locations for the team. Its current lease at FedEx field runs through 2027, and there is apparently a preference for a Washington, D.C. stadium.

The NFC East team has looked into building a new stadium in the nation's capital by its old home, RFK Stadium, but the property currently belongs to the federal government.

"For years, publicly, Snyder has opined that his team belongs back in D.C. at the RFK site," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington wrote. "At various times in the last two years that seemed plausible, but political red tape from the federal government continues to hold things up. The stadium sits on federal land, and while the city has tried to regain control of that site, it hasn't happened."

That leaves staying in Maryland but building a new stadium as a possible option if it comes with a gambling license.

As for Snyder's latest meeting with Maryland State Sen. Guy J. Guzzone, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and three other State Senate leaders to discuss the possibilities, any legalization of sports gambling would depend on a constitutional referendum. The issue could be on the November ballot.

The idea wouldn't be a new one in the area.

Finlay noted Washington Wizards managing partner Ted Leonsis has openly discussed his preference to add a sportsbook to Capital One Arena and even reached an agreement with William Hill bookmakers to run it. Similar deals with the Washington Nationals' Nationals Park and the D.C. United's Audi Field may not be far behind.

Washington's NFL team has played home games at FedEx Field since the 1997 campaign.