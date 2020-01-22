NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order and Top Prospects Contending for No. 1 Pick

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

When a team owns the No. 1 pick in the draft, it possesses the potential to change the course of the franchise. For that change to be positive, though, a team has to make the right choice with that No. 1 pick.

For every Cam Newton, Peyton Manning, Orlando Pace or Bruce Smith taken at No. 1, there has been a JaMarcus Russell, a Courtney Brown or a Ki-Jana Carter. Whiffing on a No. 1 pick can be disastrous. Even when the first pick is a sound one, the long-term results can be discouraging.

In 2017, for example, the Cleveland Browns passed on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to take Myles Garrett at No. 1. Garrett is a fine pass-rusher, but Mahomes and Watson took their teams to the playoffs this season.

This is why the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough choice ahead of them—a decision they have yet to finalize.

"I don't know that any decision has been made for what we're going to do in April. We're early in the process," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said, via the team's official website.

Here, we'll dig into the players Cincinnati is most likely to consider at No. 1—though trading the pick is also an option—and run down a full Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

25. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

Though he only had one year of high-level production in college, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was productive enough in that year to warrant the No. 1 pick. Not only did he pass for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions, he won the Heisman Trophy and delivered a national championship to Baton Rouge.

In short, Burrow may have just wrapped up the best season we've ever seen from a college quarterback.

The Bengals will have to decide whether Burrow is truly a generational talent or whether his 2019 campaign was a product of LSU's overall talent level and the creativity of play-caller Joe Brady—now with the Carolina Panthers. The Bengals will have to determine whether Burrow is more valuable than a few more years of Andy Dalton and a presumably hefty trade package.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, covet Burrow, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Miami has three first-round picks this year, including the No. 5 selection. Theoretically, Cincinnati could fix a lot of roster holes by trading down.

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

If the Bengals don't trade out of the No. 1 slot, yet still bypass Burrow, Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young will likely be the pick. Young is as good a pass-rushing prospect as we've seen in years, having absolutely dominated the competition this past season.

In 2019, Young racked up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss. He's arguably a more complete pass-rusher than last year's No. 2 pick Nick Bosa, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

"Young is a once-in-a-decade talent," NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently wrote.

Young is certainly worthy of the No. 1 selection, though picking him would mean passing on Burrow. This is where Cincinnati has a dilemma. Garrett was good enough to justify the No. 1 pick as well, but Cleveland may long regret passing on Watson and Mahomes.

Of course, taking a quarterback just to address the position at No. 1 can be equally risky. The Oakland Raiders got their guy in Russell back in 2007 but passed on guys like Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas to get him.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

While Cincinnati is likely to pick between Burrow and Young at No. 1, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be a bit of a wild card. He isn't firmly in the discussion for the No. 1 pick only because he is recovering from a dislocated hip.

If Tagovailoa didn't come with significant health concerns, there would likely be a healthy debate right now about whether he or Burrow is the superior prospect. Tagovailoa has more than just one season of premier production and has all the physical tools needed to succeed as a pro.

"From a football standpoint, he would be the first overall pick in this draft [if healthy]," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said in December on the Dan Patrick Show.

Tagovailoa may be able to re-enter the discussion for the No. 1 pick at the combine, medical rechecks and throughout the predraft process. He is expected to throw for teams ahead of the draft—either at Alabama's pro day or in private workouts—so there is the chance that Tagovailoa will be in playing shape for his rookie season.

If the Bengals are satisfied with Tagovailoa's recovery, the Crimson Tide star could make a push for the top slot.