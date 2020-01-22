LSU QB Joe Burrow Reportedly Signs WME Contract Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has reportedly signed with the WME agency to handle his "endorsements and all off-the-field endeavors," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burrow is widely expected to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals after winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to a national championship last season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Burrow going to the Bengals in his latest mock draft and named Burrow the No. 2 overall player in the draft behind only Ohio State defensive end Chase Young on his big board.

It can be argued that Burrow is coming off the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history. Not only did he lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national title, he also completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 369 yards and five scores.

In the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Clemson, Burrow dominated to the tune of 463 yards and five total touchdowns, handing Clemson its first loss since the 2017 season.

When LSU visited the White House last week, President Donald Trump joked that Burrow was going to be "so rich," although there was plenty of truth in that quip.

If Burrow does go first overall as expected, he will earn millions in guaranteed money even if he doesn't live up to the lofty expectations already being placed on him.

After going 2-14 last season, the Bengals have an obvious need at quarterback. Andy Dalton has been the primary starter since his rookie year in 2011, but with Cincinnati failing to win a playoff game under Dalton, it is time for a change.

The Bengals have a good collection of weapons in wide receivers Tyler Boyd, John Ross and A.J. Green (if he's re-signed), plus running back Joe Mixon. Cincinnati also has an offensive-minded head coach in Zac Taylor, so the pieces may be in place for Burrow to step in and perform at a high level immediately.

Burrow seems like the total package as a player and a person, which is money for advertisers, so he figures to be showered with endorsement offers as well.

Now that Burrow is linked up with a reputable agency like WME, the games can begin for any company interested in associating with the hottest young quarterback prospect in football with their brand.