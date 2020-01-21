Super Bowl 2020: Location, Point Spread and Picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Only one meaningful game remains in the 2019-20 NFL postseason. That, of course, is Super Bowl LIV. On Sunday, February 2, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle for the biggest prize in football, the Lombardi Trophy.

This should be one of the most exciting games of the season, as Kansas City and San Francisco have contrasting styles but just seven regular-season losses between them. These are two elite teams—one built on stiff defense and a strong ground game, the other built to win with a wide-open passing attack.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIV including scheduling information, updated odds and over/unders from Caesars and the latest Super Bowl buzz.

Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, February 02 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: KC -1, 54.5

Prediction: Kansas City 33-28

Kyle Shanahan Won't Let Up if the 49ers Get a Lead

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has some recent Super Bowl experience from his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Of course, that was the infamous 28-3 game against the New England Patriots. New England came back from a 28-3 second-half deficit to win in overtime.

While some may view the takeaway from that game to be that Atlanta should have run the ball more in the second half to eat the clock, Shanahan views it differently.

"I know what 28 minus 3 is and I know a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter isn't enough," Shanahan said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "So, when we have a 14-point lead with eight minutes to go versus Green Bay, I can promise you that I think I feel from experience like the game is tied and that we don't have a two-score lead."

San Francisco held on to beat the Packers 37-20 in the NFC title game, largely because Shanahan stayed aggressive—albeit with a run-heavy offense. Expect him to take the same approach against a Chiefs team that has mounted two consecutive comebacks to get to the Super Bowl.

Tevin Coleman Suffered a Dislocated Shoulder on Sunday

The 49ers have leaned heavily on the running game throughout the postseason—quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has attempted just 27 passes—and they likely will again in the Super Bowl for as long as the approach is working.

Unfortunately, San Francisco may be without one of its top running backs, as Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Packers. The 49ers do believe that Coleman will be able to play in two weeks, but Shanahan admitted that the outlook remains cloudy.

"Can't hold me to that. We'll find out more, but I expect him to have a good chance to play," Shanahan said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

The good news is that San Francisco will still have running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Those two combined for 1,395 rushing yards in the regular season, and Mostert just rushed for 220 in the NFC Championship.

Still, the 49ers would be fortunate to have their backfield at full strength against Kansas City.

Chiefs Will Need to Continue Focusing on Run Defense

Defending the run was a struggle for the Chiefs, who finished the regular season ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed. However, the Kansas City defense was fired up to challenge Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in the AFC title game.

Fortunately, the Chiefs defense did a sound job of limiting Henry, where the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens could not. Henry rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown after topping 180 rushing yards in each of his previous two games.

Kansas City will need to maintain its focus on defending the run against San Francisco, for obvious reasons. The 49ers ranked second in rushing during the regular season, averaging 144.1 yards on the ground.

If the Chiefs can limit San Francisco's rushing attack, they can force the 49ers to lean on Garoppolo, which plays into the strength of the Chiefs defense. Much like San Francisco's, Kansas City's defense thrives on its pass rush.

Kansas City produced 45 sacks during the regular season and finished with the eighth-ranked pass defense.