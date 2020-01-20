Austin Hooper to Replace George Kittle at 2020 Pro Bowl as 49ers Make Super Bowl

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper told ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he will serve as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's replacement at the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

Kittle was made unavailable for the Pro Bowl when the Niners advanced to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Hooper was a second alternate.

Hooper has now earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods.

Kittle and Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz were voted as the NFC Pro Bowl tight ends, but Ertz withdrew because of an injury and was replaced by New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook. That meant Hooper was next up to replace Kittle.

The Falcons' 2016 third-round pick missed three games in November with an MCL sprain. Overall in 2019, Hooper recorded career highs with 787 yards and six touchdowns on 75 catches in 13 games (10 starts) for 7-9 Atlanta. The Stanford product had two 100-yard receiving games in Week 4 against Tennessee and Week 6 versus Arizona.

Other Falcons headed to the Pro Bowl are All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Hooper's rookie contract expired following the 2019 season, per Spotrac, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.