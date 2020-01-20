Mets Legend David Wright Not Interested in Managing After Carlos Beltran Firing

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The New York Mets are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Carlos Beltran, but fan-favorite David Wright is not going to replace him.

"I am not interested in coaching," Wright told Jon Heyman of MLB Network. "Full transparency I did accept a position as a coach on my daughter's three-to-four-year-old coed tee-ball team this spring."

Beltran was hired as the team's manager in November despite having no prior coaching experience, only an extended playing career that included parts of seven seasons with the Mets.

Wright has a similar resume, spending his entire 15-year career in New York before retiring in 2018. The seven-time All-Star is the Mets all-time leader in hits with 1,777 and was an extremely popular player during his time with the team, leading fans to speculate about him coming back to manage the squad.

However, he has not shown a willingness to even consider a coaching position.

"I don't want to sound cold, and I don't want to sound disinterested, but I just don't want to coach," he said recently, per David Hall of the Virginia Pilot.

The 37-year-old does have a role in the front office, officially listed as special advisor to Mets chief operating officer and general manager. He also is still on the payroll through 2023 after restructuring his contract upon retirement.

Still, it seems he would prefer to spend more time with his family rather than take on a full-time position with the team.

Internal candidates Hensley Meulens, Luis Rojas and Tony DeFrancesco are considered candidates to replace Beltran with less than a month before the start of spring training, per Andy Martino of SNY. Other options include Tim Bogar and Eduardo Perez.