49ers to Push to Wear All-White '94 Throwback Uniforms in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, the team is hoping to bring some history with them.

The 49ers are pushing to wear their 1994 throwback uniforms for the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. The NFL currently won't allow the switch, but cornerback Richard Sherman said the league is "thinking about changing [the uniform] policy now," per Lombardi.

As the designated road team, the 49ers will need to wear a white uniform while the Chiefs wear red. But as Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports outlined:

"The issue, according to Sherman, is that the NFL currently only permits a team to wear throwbacks once per season. After wearing their throwbacks during their Week 7 victory over the Panthers, the 49ers received 'an exception' to wear them again during their Week 17 win over the Seahawks."

San Francisco last won a Super Bowl after the 1994 season behind Steve Young and Jerry Rice.