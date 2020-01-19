Video: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Records 1000th Career Point with Assist vs. Jets

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Patrick Kane further cemented himself in Chicago Blackhawks history Sunday night.

The 31-year-old winger recorded his 1,000th career point by assisting Brandon Saad's goal at the 14:14 mark in the third period to extend Chicago's lead over the Winnipeg Jets to 4-1:

According to NHL Public Relations, Kane became the 90th player in league history to notch 1,000 career regular-season points, as well as the youngest U.S. born player to do so.

Kane's played his whole NHL career for the Blackhawks. He debuted in 2007 and has since won three Stanley Cups and the 2012-13 Conn Smythe Trophy and earned four All-Star nods.

This season, Kane has 24 goals and 37 assists across 49 games for the 24-20-6 Blackhawks.

Chicago defeated Winnipeg 5-2.