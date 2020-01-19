49ers vs. Chiefs: Latest Odds and Predictions for Super Bowl 54

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One of the most frequent participants in the Super Bowl takes on a franchise that just ended its 50-year championship game drought in Super Bowl LIV on February 2.

The San Francisco 49ers, who won both of their playoff games by double digits, are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and first since 2013.

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs ended the Cinderella run of the Tennessee Titans to play in their first title clash since 1969.

For the second straight game, the AFC's title game representative will have to slow down a dominant rushing attack.

Despite the tough defensive assignment ahead of them, the Chiefs opened as the Super Bowl favorites.

Super Bowl LIV Odds

Predictions

Kansas City (-1.5) and Under 52.5

Two factors could give Kansas City a slight edge in a matchup that is viewed as a fairly even one by the oddsmakers.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs held a run-first offense to 85 rushing yards, with Derrick Henry managing 69 yards and 3.6 yards per carry.

The 49ers may run a different rushing scheme than the Titans, but the Chiefs could apply some principles from Sunday's success as part of their Super Bowl game plan.

The AFC champion has some background with San Francisco's offense from a Week 3 meeting in 2018, when Matt Breida and Alfred Morris combined for 157 of their team's 178 rushing yards.

San Francisco is now relying on Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert to shoulder a majority of the ground load, and one of the main reasons they are thriving is because of Shanahan's game-planning.

The combination of success against the Titans and a bit of familiarity with the 49ers offensive approach could help the Chiefs earn an advantage.

Of course, the same argument could be made about San Francisco's success versus the pass in the NFC playoffs and previous experience with Patrick Mahomes.

A year ago, the Chiefs quarterback racked up 314 passing yards and three touchdowns versus the NFC West side, with Travis Kelce the main beneficiary of his success with eight receptions for 114 yards.

In his two playoff contests this season, Mahomes produced identical 23-of-35 lines with 615 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

However, his impact could be controlled a bit if Nick Bosa leads the San Francisco pass rush to some success in the backfield.

Bosa and Co. gave up 296 passing yards to the Packers, but a majority of that total occurred in a failed comeback attempt in the second half. They also held Kirk Cousins to 172 passing yards in the divisional round.

Pairing the containment of Mahomes on a few drives with the time the run game takes up could lead to the under hitting.

The 49ers ran the ball on 42 occasions in the NFC Championship Game and controlled the clock against the Vikings with 47 carries and a 38:27 time of possession.

While the NFC champion could keep the game close and hold the score under 52.5 points, Kansas City could break through late with its abundance of weapons.

Mahomes targeted eight players in the win over the Titans and has a variety of options to work with between the speed of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, the physicality of Kelce and Sammy Watkins' ability to break free.

If the Chiefs can move around their wide receivers and tight ends from Richard Sherman's side of the field, they could negate the defensive back's impact in some cases.

The margin of victory will likely be thin because of San Francisco's pace of play, but the Chiefs' offensive firepower should be enough to make the difference and hand Reid his first title and the franchise its first championship since 1969.

