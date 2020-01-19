Frank Clark Says Chiefs Have 'Best Defense in the World' After Win vs. Titans

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970 by defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in Sunday afternoon's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes is the trending topic.

Defensive end Frank Clark thinks the Chiefs defense deserves a lot of credit, too, for holding Titans regular-season rushing champion Derrick Henry to 69 yards and one touchdown.

"Cause we're the best defense in the world right now," Clark told NFL Network's James Palmer. "They come in here, they say they're gonna run the ball. I know exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they're going to do."

He added: "Over 200 yards each game. I knew damn well we wasn't going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin' his ass home early."

Clark ended the game by sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on 4th-and-6 with 1:28 remaining in regulation.

