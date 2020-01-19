Former Redskins HC Jay Gruden Reportedly to Interview for Jaguars' OC Position

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly interview Jay Gruden for the vacant offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Gruden spent parts of six seasons as head coach of the Washington Redskins before being fired in October after an 0-5 start to the 2019 season.

He is looking to replace John DeFilippo, who mutually parted ways with Jacksonville last week after just one year with the team.

The Jaguars struggled under DeFilippo, finishing with the No. 26 scoring offense, although it was still an improvement over the No. 31 finish in 2018 under Nathaniel Hackett. In the last 12 years, only once have the Jags had a top-10 offense (2017).

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team also interviewed Ben McAdoo for the position.

Gruden, meanwhile, went 35-49-1 in Washington, making the playoffs once. However, he was successful as a coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals with Andy Dalton and BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

The 52-year-old—who also served as an offensive assistant under his brother Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—said earlier this month, per Rapoport: "I'm itching to do something. I'd like to have an office to go to. That's the hardest thing. ...Definitely it is a life-changer."