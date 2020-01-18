Chiefs' Eric Fisher Fined $14K for Pouring 2 Beers on Himself in Win over Texans

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

In the latest example of the NFL's cognitive dissonance, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher has been fined $14,037 by the league for pouring beers on himself while celebrating Blake Bell's fourth-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in a Jan. 12 divisional-round victory.

The ruling comes shortly after the NFL nominated Fisher for "Celebration of the Week" and following a promotional video in which Fisher, the Chiefs and Budweiser provided the fans whose beers Fisher used with signed jerseys and a massive supply of beer.

