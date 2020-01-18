Chiefs' Eric Fisher Fined $14K for Pouring 2 Beers on Himself in Win over Texans

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 18, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the 51-31 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

In the latest example of the NFL's cognitive dissonance, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher has been fined $14,037 by the league for pouring beers on himself while celebrating Blake Bell's fourth-quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in a Jan. 12 divisional-round victory.

The ruling comes shortly after the NFL nominated Fisher for "Celebration of the Week" and following a promotional video in which Fisher, the Chiefs and Budweiser provided the fans whose beers Fisher used with signed jerseys and a massive supply of beer. 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chiefs Market Movers: AFC Championship Game Edition

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Market Movers: AFC Championship Game Edition

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride

    Revisiting Seahawks Decision to Trade Frank Clark

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Revisiting Seahawks Decision to Trade Frank Clark

    Maven
    via Maven

    Coaching of Vrabel and Reid May Determine Outcome

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Coaching of Vrabel and Reid May Determine Outcome

    Zachary Junda
    via Titans Wire

    Frank Clark Won't Repeat Dee Ford's Costly Mistake

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Frank Clark Won't Repeat Dee Ford's Costly Mistake

    Charles Goldman
    via Chiefs Wire