Australian Open 2020 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire Tournament

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

The 2020 Australian Open begins on Monday, with Novak Djokovic hoping to retain the title at Melbourne Park.

Naomi Osaka enters this year's tournament as the reigning champion, and the former world No. 1 will attempt to keep her crown.

Monday's action will begin on Sunday night in the United States because of the 16-hour time difference with Australia.

Here's the forthcoming TV schedule, with the competition being shown on Eurosport in the UK and ESPN in the U.S.:

Day-To-Day TV Listings

Monday, Jan. 20: First round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 21: First round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Second round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 23: Second round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2

Friday, Jan. 24: Third round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN2

Saturday, Jan. 25: Third round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 26: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN2

Monday, Jan. 27: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Tuesday and 3:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 30: Semi-finals, 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 10 p.m. ET Wednesday and 3:30 a.m on ESPN2/ESPN

Friday, Jan. 31: Men's singles second semi-final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 1: Women's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, Feb. 2: Men's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

The tournament will be available to stream on WatchESPN and Eurosport Player. The Tennis Channel also has live coverage.

The full tournament schedule can be found on the official website.

Mark Baker/Associated Press

Djokovic has said he thinks it's an open field at the Aussie Open this year, with a host of players positioning themselves for a chance at the major title.

The holder remains the dominant entity in the men's game alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but the next generation of superstars is knocking at the door.

The three legends of the game have won the last 12 Grand Slams, but the Serb believes their grip could be compromised in Melbourne.

The seven-time champion told reporters he doesn't think it'll be easy to succeed once again:

"I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other slam.

"I don't think there are really clear favourites. You have obviously (Roger) Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and everything and the rankings that we get to be probably named the top three favourites.

"But then you have [Daniil] Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis."

TPN/Getty Images

In the women's draw, Osaka is chasing her third Grand Slam success, but the No. 3 seed has admitted to doubts about her standing as one of the best.

The Japanese struggled for form after winning the Aussie crown 12 months ago, and the last year has been about building her confidence back up.

According to Jonathan Jurejko of BBC Sport, Osaka said she feels more comfortable after coming to terms with being a world-class player: "I guess just before everything (the success), if I lost it wouldn't be an article. Now if I lose there's news. It was tough adjusting to that. I think I'm definitely more relaxed now compared to the (2019) U.S. Open."

Ashleigh Barty enters as the top seed this year, and she could run into rival Karolina Pliskova in the final.

The Czech is the No. 2 seed, but the 27-year-old is yet to win her first Grand Slam after an appearance at the 2016 U.S Open final.

Barty is the home favourite. The French Open champion will be tipped by many to lift a second major when she arrives on Melbourne's hard courts.