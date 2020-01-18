NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Games

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The weekend is here. The kickoffs for the NFL's conference championship games aren't far behind.

Sunday marks the biggest day of the season so far, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans will face off for the AFC title and the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will then contest the NFC title game.

The winners advance to Super Bowl LIV, which will take place Feb. 2 in Miami.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; over/under 53 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Conference Championship Predictions

Chiefs Win Offensive Shootout Against Titans

There's a good chance that the AFC Championship Game will be decided by whichever team has the ball last.

Both teams' offenses are playing well and have the ability to put up a lot of points. So there should be a lot of yards, big plays and touchdowns in this matchup.

The Chiefs are coming off an incredible come-from-behind victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round. After Houston scored 24 straight points to open the game, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four second-quarter touchdowns to put his team in front by halftime. The Chiefs kept it going and pulled away for a 51-31 win.

The Titans offense is primarily being carried by running back Derrick Henry. After rushing for an NFL-high 1,540 yards, he had 34 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's Wild Card Round win against the New England Patriots. Then Henry had 30 carries for 195 yards in its divisional-round victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City's defense will also struggle to stop Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season.

However, Mahomes and Kansas City's offense will be up to the challenge of keeping up with Henry and Tennessee. And on a key late drive, Mahomes will help the Chiefs win their first AFC title in franchise history and book their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1969 season.

49ers Defense Holds off Packers to Seal Victory

It won't be a rare occurrence to see San Francisco's defense play well Sunday. That's what the unit has done most of the season, including when it allowed only 147 total yards in the divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings.

During the regular season, the 49ers allowed less than 20 points in a game seven times. That included their dominant 37-8 victory over the Packers in Week 12.

However, that loss could help Green Bay. The Packers know what they are going up against, and they could have a better game plan for attacking the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFC.

Expect the 49ers to get off to a strong start, as their defense will likely shut down the Packers early. Meanwhile, their balanced rushing attack and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will help San Francisco to build a lead.

But Aaron Rodgers will lead Green Bay back into the game as he tries to get to his first Super Bowl since the 2010 season. The Packers will find some success, as Rodgers will pass for multiple touchdowns.

However, it won't be enough. San Francisco's defense will make a key stand late in the game to hold off Green Bay, and the 49ers will win their first NFC title since the 2012 season.