Ravens' Lamar Jackson Will Attend 2020 Pro Bowl After Playoff Loss to Titans

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 17, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs out of the backfield against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

NFL fans won't have to wait too long to see Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson get back on the field. 

Following the Ravens' stunning divisional-round loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, the quarterback announced he will attend next week's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. 

It remains to be seen just how active Jackson will be during Pro Bowl week. The presumptive MVP front-runner is coming off an eye-popping sophomore season and wouldn't catch anyone off guard if he wanted some time to rest. In 15 games this season, Jackson passed for 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 passing touchdowns and rushed for another 1,206 yards and seven scores. 

That paced the Ravens to a 14-2 record, first-round bye in the playoffs and, ultimately, a thoroughly disappointing home loss to the Titans. Jackson's final game of the season was wholly underwhelming. He finished with his second-worst QB rating of the year (63.2) while completing just 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown. 

After a season when he became impossible to look away from, Jackson's team turned in a performance many can't wait to forget. 

Showing up to the Pro Bowl will at least give the 23-year-old a chance to have the last word before the offseason officially begins. 

Jackson's appearance also gives a bit more credence to a Pro Bowl event that has struggled to keep an audience over the last decade. The 2019 Pro Bowl was the first iteration of the game to see an increase in year-over-year viewership since 2011. Having arguably the biggest star in the game make it a priority to show up can help the event resonate more with football fans. 

If nothing else, it's one final opportunity to be wowed by the skills of a quarterback the league has rarely seem.  

The Pro Bowl takes place January 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

