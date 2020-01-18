Packers vs. 49ers: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2020 NFC Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers contained the Green Bay Packers' offensive production in their first meeting of the season in Week 12.

That is why Kyle Shanahan's side is perceived to have a huge advantage going into the NFC Championship Game.

Some of Green Bay's top offensive weapons enter Levi's Stadium off strong performances in the divisional-round win over the Seattle Seahawks. That could lead to a few players achieving better totals than they did in the 37-8 defeat that played a role in the 49ers earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

For San Francisco, much of the focus could be on its top receivers, but another one of Jimmy Garoppolo's targets could allow you to make money off a prop bet.

Top Fantasy Bets

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay

Bets: Over 61.5 rushing yards, to score a touchdown (+115; bet $100 to win $115)

Before he totaled 62 yards on the ground in the divisional round, Aaron Jones had three 100-yard outings in a four-game stretch.

Although he did not hit triple digits against the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay running back extended his scoring run with a pair of trips to the end zone.

Jones has six touchdowns from three multi-score performances in his past four contests. He has also dealt with a larger workload, as he has three successive games with 20 or more carries. The increase in touches should help Jones to improve on the 38-yard outing he had against the 49ers in Week 12.

Even though he was limited, the Packers ran for 117 yards at Levi's Stadium, so they have a blueprint for some rushing success.

Given his heavy workload, Jones should be able to challenge the over of 61.5 rushing yards, and with the way he has been finding the end zone, it is worth betting on him to score as well.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco

Bet: Over 46.5 receiving yards



Deebo Samuel only needed two catches to hit 50 receiving yards the first time around against Green Bay.

Since then, the rookie out of South Carolina has experienced an uptick in attention from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, with 20 receptions on 33 targets and 321 receiving yards.

Versus the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round, San Francisco relied more on its rushing attack to seal victory, as Garoppolo attempted 19 passes, three of which went to Samuel.

If the Packers are still competitive in the second half, the 49ers may rely more on their quarterback to extend drives, which would, in turn, open up more opportunities for Samuel.

Were the visitors to key in on George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders—San Francisco's top two targets—Samuel may take advantage of spots in the secondary or thrive as the 49ers' deep-play threat.

The one concern with the receiving yards prop is he could be called upon on a few run plays, as he has six carries for 67 yards and two scores in the previous three contests. But as long as he receives plenty of touches, Samuel should have a chance to eclipse his set total of receiving yards because of his big-play potential.

Game Prediction

San Francisco 26, Green Bay 17

San Francisco's defense could be the difference-maker once again versus the Packers, but the disparity on the scoreboard could be much smaller than it was in Week 12.

The 49ers allowed 147 total yards in the first meeting with the NFC North champion, but the Packers put up 300 total yards in five of six contests thereafter.

If Jones performs better in his second trip to Levi's Stadium and Aaron Rodgers produces a few clutch throws to extend drives, Matt LaFleur's side can be competitive for a half or three quarters. But the combination of San Francisco's relentless defensive pressure and time management through running the ball will make the difference.

In the win over the Vikings, the 49ers earned nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and six sacks, and they held the ball for 17 more minutes.

By pressuring Rodgers and pounding the interior through Tevin Coleman and others, the 49ers can clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Odds via Caesars.