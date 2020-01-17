Super Bowl 2020: Latest NFL Championship Odds, Conference Title Predictions

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

There's only one NFL game with higher stakes than the two set to take place Sunday, and that's the Super Bowl.

The winners of the conference championship games will be moving on to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are the four remaining teams this postseason.

Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture heading into conference championship weekend.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; Over/Under 53 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +750

Via Caesars.

Super Bowl Prediction

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

There have been a few upsets this postseason, including two courtesy of the Titans, but don't expect anything wild Sunday.

That's not to say the conference championship games won't be competitive; they will both be exciting matchups, but the better teams are going to be victorious.

The Chiefs will use their high-powered offense to push past the Titans, while the 49ers' strong defense will lead them to another victory over the Packers.

The Kansas City-San Francisco matchup is one that hasn't taken place this season, but it's one fans should be excited for. Can Patrick Mahomes solve the 49ers defense? Will Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco's balanced rushing attack keep up with the Kansas City offense? And will the Chiefs end their 50-year Super Bowl championship drought?

Of course, both teams have to take care of business this weekend before we can further break down those questions.

For the Chiefs, they will have to avenge an earlier loss to the Titans, as they lost 35-32 at Tennessee in Week 10. But Mahomes may not have been full strength for that game, after missing the previous three contests due to injury. He still had a solid showing, but perhaps he could have powered Kansas City to victory had he not been coming off that layoff.

It should be another high-scoring game, especially because Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is on a roll. But Mahomes will lead a late scoring drive for the Chiefs to lead them to victory.

On the NFC side, the 49ers are looking to beat the Packers for the second time this season. San Francisco routed Green Bay in the first meeting between the two teams, rolling to a 37-8 win in Week 12.

Don't expect things to be as lopsided this time, though. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is only one win away from his first Super Bowl appearance in almost 10 years, and they have been on a roll from late in the regular season into the playoffs.

It still won't be enough, though, as the 49ers defense will limit the Packers for most of the game, and San Francisco will hold off a late push from Green Bay to notch the victory.