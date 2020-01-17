2020 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

With the NCAA football season complete and the NFL closing in on its final few games, the race toward the 2020 NFL draft is underway.

On January 25, several prospects will take part in the annual Senior Bowl exhibition game. Roughly a month later (February 23) prospects will begin arriving in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

A lot is going to change between now and April's draft, but we do have a good idea of which NFL hopefuls are likely to hear their names called early on Day 1.

Here, you'll find a full Round 1 mock, along with a closer look at some of the top potential draft pairings.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

24. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

25. Minnesota Vikings: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Given the Detroit Lions' struggles to defend the pass in 2019—they finished the season ranked 32nd in passing yards allowed—it wouldn't be a shock to see Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3.

However, a strong campaign from Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons could have Detroit leaning in another direction.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia mastered the art of utilizing versatile defenders during his time with the New England Patriots. There wasn't a more versatile defender in college football last season than Simmons.

According to Jordan Reid of the Draft Network, the 21-year-old played five different positions during the regular season, including slot cornerback, safety and linebacker.

Simmons' ability to play multiple positions would provide Patricia with a ton of schematic flexibility. He could cover the slot on one play, become a box safety the next and move down to linebacker on third down. This is the sort of versatility Detroit lacks on defense.

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The jury is still out on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, but the former USC standout has shown potential during his first two seasons in the NFL. He deserves to go into his third year with more than the patchwork supporting cast he's had so far.

New York's primary goal this offseason should be getting him a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Complementary pass-catchers like Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell are fine, but Darnold needs a reliable go-to target.

This is where Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb comes in. He had 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, and he is one of the most explosive offensive weapons in this draft class.

"His game checks all the boxes. He creates separation at all levels of the field with precise routes, uses noticeable quickness to beat press at the line, is outstanding in contested-catch/high-point situations and reasonably talented after the catch," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote of the 20-year-old last offseason.

Lamb is the sort of No. 1 receiver Darnold could confidently look toward in critical situations.

18. Miami Dolphins: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Though they do have journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and third-year man Josh Rosen on the roster, there's a good chance the Miami Dolphins take another crack at a quarterback early in this year's draft. If they do, they could make his life a lot easier by also grabbing a franchise running back.

Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans have proved a strong running game can still excel in today's pass-driven NFL. It's a complementary process, of course, but high-end running back can make a young signal-caller more effective.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins projects as the sort of every-down back Miami could desperately use.

The 21-year-old, who won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday, is a powerful back capable of putting an offense on his shoulders. In 2019 alone, he rushed for 2,003 yards on 301 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 247 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.

Even if Miami doesn't select a new quarterback in April, adding Dobbins would make sense. He would be a fine complement to Fitzpatrick, Rosen or any other passer the Dolphins put under center.