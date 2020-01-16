Report: Antonio Brown, Logan Paul in 'Serious Negotiations' for April Fight Date

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown and YouTube star Logan Paul are reportedly in "serious negotiations" about a boxing match in April.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday the pair is in talks with promotion Matchroom Boxing and broadcaster DAZN about the fight and, while no deal is done yet, "it's moving in that direction."

Brown has been a free agent since getting released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20. The NFL announced on the same day that it launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him that he could be subject to league punishment. The results of the probe haven't been announced.

Former boxer Eromosele Albert told Manouk Akopyan of Boxing Scene he's started working with the 31-year-old Miami native ahead of the potential clash with Paul:

"Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together. Yes, he is serious about the fight. We're starting a training camp now. He's a natural. He's an athlete. It's not a big transition. He's going to catch up really quick. He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all of his mistakes. We have three months to get ready for the fight. That's enough time. He's in shape already. We just have to work on his technique, head movement and defense—and that should be it for him to be ready."

After Paul posted on Twitter a formal offer was sent to Brown, the seven-time Pro Bowler responded Monday it wasn't enough to seal the deal.

"[Numbers] low," he wrote on Instagram. "Call back when your Business Boomin."

Paul lost to British YouTuber KSI in his first official boxing match in November. The two had previously fought to a majority draw in an exhibition bout in August 2018.

The 24-year-old cruiserweight told TMZ Sports in early January the discussions with Brown were legit.

"I'm f--king serious, bro," Paul said. "You know how serious I take fighting."

He added: "I think we might be closer than anyone expects."

If a deal gets done, Paul would likely be the clear favorite given his more substantial boxing background. Like his fights with KSI, the spectacle would generate ample mainstream interest, especially with Brown's NFL name recognition.