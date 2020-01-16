Super Bowl 2020: Schedule, Latest Vegas Odds and Updated Predictions

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Four teams remain in the NFL playoffs, but there are only two spots are available for Super Bowl LIV.

The stakes are the highest they've been all season as we head into conference championship weekend, just a little more than two weeks away from Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are all hoping they'll be one of the teams making the trip for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

In order to do that, they'll need to win one more game and secure their conference title.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Kansas City Chiefs +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +800

Super Bowl Prediction

The Chiefs may have gotten off to a slow start in their divisional-round matchup vs. the Texans, but it ended up not mattering. Despite giving up 24 straight points to start the game, Kansas City quickly rallied and took control in a 51-31 win.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs will be looking to start better. But they'll also be focused on playing well late once again.

That will be especially important while trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry, who only gets better deep into games. And the Chiefs defense is aware of that fact, knowing they'll need to play a full four quarters of strong football to get to the Super Bowl.

"The most important thing is we've got to finish the game strong," Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu said, according to ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "If you watch a lot of Derrick Henry, he gets stronger as the game goes on. His first halves, they aren't that great but second-half football he takes off."

It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to stop Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns when these two teams faced off in Week 10 of the regular season. However, it won't be the deciding factor either way.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will continue to show tremendous leadership and keep his team's offense rolling, which will lead to the Chiefs having another big scoring day to get past the Titans and to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season.

In the NFC title game, the 49ers will have to be careful to not be overconfident against the Packers, who they beat 37-8 during the regular season. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and Green Bay is a strong team that is 14-3 after beating Seattle in the divisional round.

That's why San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan's message to his team this week has to do with that prior meeting with Green Bay.

"Don't be that stupid," Shanahan said, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "That's not real. This is about Sunday's game. ... There's so many stories like that. And this is the NFL, so no team, the game before never matters like that. There are four teams left and that's four very, very good teams and it's going to be a hard game for all of us.

The 49ers have already won several big games this season, including their Week 17 victory over the Seahawks that earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and their divisional-round win over the Vikings. So, it doesn't seem like this team's mindset would change now.

That's why San Francisco will continue to play strong defense and run the ball effectively, sticking to its strengths from throughout the season, to beat Green Bay and advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

Then, Super Bowl LIV will be a game to watch as the 49ers' stout defense looks to stop the Chiefs' high-powered offense. It has the potential to easily be one of the best matchups of the season.