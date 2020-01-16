NFL Playoffs 2020: Super Bowl Odds, Conference Championship Bracket Predictions

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

As conference championship weekend draws closer, the hype continues to grow for the biggest games of the NFL playoffs so far.

The last day with multiple games this season, Sunday's matchups will decide the champions of the AFC and NFC, sending two teams on to Super Bowl LIV. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will play for the AFC crown, while the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers face off for the NFC title.

It should be a thrilling day of football—and the last until the Super Bowl on Feb. 2—so fans should sit back and enjoy the action.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the conference title tilts.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Super Bowl LIV Info

Who: AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Kansas City Chiefs +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +750

Tennessee Titans +800

Latest Injury News

One of the biggest concerns for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game will be trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry led the NFL in rushing during the regular season, amassing 1,540 yards. That included rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Kansas City on Nov. 10. And he's played just as well in the playoffs, rushing for 182 and 195 yards in Tennessee's wins over New England and Baltimore, respectively.

It would be a boost to the Chiefs if they can get back defensive tackle Chris Jones, who missed last weekend's divisional-round win over the Texans with a calf injury. The 25-year-old, who led Kansas City with nine sacks during the regular season, didn't practice on Wednesday, though, according to ESPN.com's Adam Teicher.

The Chiefs are also monitoring the status of star tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with a sore knee and injured hamstring but was on the practice field Wednesday.

"He feels better this week than he did last week," Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said, per Teicher.

The Titans don't have many injury concerns this week, especially after wide receiver Adam Humphries returned to practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. He hadn't practiced since Week 13 due to an ankle injury.

There appear to be even fewer injury concerns for the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers have been dealing with an illness spreading through their team, which led to right tackle Bryan Bulaga missing the divisional-round win over the Seahawks. Now, wide receiver Geronimo Allison has it, which kept him out of practice Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

"Anytime I ate something, it was coming back up," Bulaga said, per Demovsky. "That's just the way it was going. Yeah, it just wasn't good."

The only concern for the 49ers is the status of tight end George Kittle, who missed Wednesday's practice with ankle soreness, according to ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. However, the 26-year-old wasn't limping, and it's hard to imagine him missing out, so it's unlikely to be an issue by Sunday.

It's always a good thing when all four teams are fairly healthy heading into the conference championship games, as then fans will get to see their full potential as they try to get to the Super Bowl. That appears to be the case this season, which should only improve the quality of the games.