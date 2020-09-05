Deshaun Watson, Texans Agree to Reported 4-Year, $160M Contract Extension

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans on Saturday.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the terms of the deal. It's the second-largest pact in NFL history, behind only Patrick Mahomes' 12-year, $503 million contract.

Watson confirmed an agreement had been reached in a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning:

Watson, 24, led the 2019 Texans to an AFC South title and divisional-round playoff appearance. His efforts in the Wild Card Round catapulted Houston past the Buffalo Bills despite facing a 16-0 second-half deficit.

Watson has been sensational in a Texans uniform, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions during his three seasons. He's also rushed for 1,233 yards on 217 attempts for 14 more scores.

The former Clemson star slipped to 12th in the 2017 NFL draft even though he led Clemson to its second national championship in a come-from-behind win over Alabama that January.

Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get him, and that move has turned out to be one of the best draft-day deals in recent memory.

Watson formed an excellent rapport with former No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins, arguably the best at his position in the game today. However, Hopkins is now an Arizona Cardinal after a preseason trade that netted the Texans running back David Johnson in return.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hopkins is a big loss, but Watson's chemistry with Will Fuller has notably resulted in 14 touchdowns in just 22 games played together over three years.

The magic started early in Watson's career as he lit up the league for 21 touchdowns (19 passing, two rushing) in just seven games. Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered in a midseason practice prematurely ended with his team at 3-4 and within striking distance of competing for a playoff spot. The Texans finished 4-12.

Watson looked great in 2018, however, leading the Texans to an 11-5 mark and an AFC South title. He earned a Pro Bowl bid after amassing 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing), completing 68.3 percent of his passes and averaging 8.2 passing yards per attempt.

The postseason was not as kind to Watson and the Texans, who lost 21-7 to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card Round. But Watson bounced back in 2019 with 33 total touchdowns en route to his second straight Pro Bowl campaign.

Watson has found success despite a litany of injuries to his wideout core, namely to Fuller, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2018 and was held to 11 games this past season.

The offensive line has also struggled at times, with Football Outsiders putting the line in the bottom six in adjusted sack rate in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The unit bottomed out at last in 2018.

Ultimately, Watson has been one of the key catalysts for the Texans' recent success. There's no question he deserved a long-term commitment in Houston, where he's now signed to play through 2025.