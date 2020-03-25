Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $8M Contract

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are giving it another shot with Ndamukong Suh.

After signing the defensive tackle to a one-year, $9.25 million deal in 2019, the Bucs and Suh agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Suh said he wanted to join the Bucs last season because he enjoys being a part of a rebuild. The construction process, however, may have been a bit more taxing than he was expecting.

The 33-year-old started all 16 games in 2019, recording 41 total tackles, four forced fumbles and scored two touchdowns on defense. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft is showing signs of significant decline.

He recorded a career-low in sacks (2.5), the fewest tackles in a season since 2012 when he tallied 34, and played just 77 percent of Tampa's defensive snaps—the lowest mark in his career by far. It didn't help his case that Tampa's defense was average at best in 2019. The Bucs allowed the 15th most yards per game (343.9) and the 29th-most points per game (28.1), after allowing 29 points per game in 2018.

Thanks to the addition of Tom Brady at quarterback, the Bucs are no longer a rebuilding team. They have designs on winning big in 2020.

Suh will be asked to play a part in the defense that is also going to bring back NFL-sack leader Shaquil Barrett.

The Buccaneers haven't made the postseason since 2007, but head coach Bruce Arians and his staff have put the pieces in place to end that drought next season.