East-West Shrine Game 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

If you're a fan of one of the 28 franchises officially sitting at home now, the 2020 East-West Shrine Game is here to remind you that the NFL draft is right around the corner and hope springs eternal.

The Shrine Game isn't the Senior Bowl, the All-Star game that is most likely to attract the biggest names looking to get drafted, but it is an opportunity for some fringe- and mid-round prospects to make a final impression on front offices looking to get better through the draft.

David Blough stood out last year. The Purdue signal-caller was 10-of-15 in the game with 149 yards and two touchdowns, and while he didn't end up getting drafted, he did start five games for the Detroit Lions this season.

Other notable names from past games include Jimmy Garoppolo and Elijah McGuire. McGuire has seen action in the New York Jets backfield, while Garoppolo has the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

This year's incarnation of the game has its own batch of interesting prospects to keep an eye on. Both rosters have some overlooked talent that will either hear their name called in April or could end up being on rosters by the time the season kicks off.

When: Saturday, January 18 at 3 p.m ET

TV and Live-Stream Info: NFL Network

Prospects to Watch

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah

James Morgan, QB, Florida International

Malcolm Perry, QB/WR, Navy

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

Nick Westbrook, WR, Indiana

Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina

LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri

Jon Runyan, OT, Michigan

Calvin Throckmorton, OG, Oregon

Daryl Williams, OC, Mississippi State

Sean Pollard, OC, Clemson

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

Shaq Quarterman, LB, Miami

Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama

*Full rosters for the East team and West team can be found at shrinegame.com.

Buzz from Practice

Malcolm Perry Impressing Teams as a Wide Receiver

If anyone watched the Army-Navy game or the Midshipmen's end to the season, you know that Malcolm Perry is special. The 5'9½" 182-pound athlete played running back for the Middies before ultimately taking over at quarterback for the triple option team.

At the Shrine Bowl he's taken on a new position at wide receiver. And reports from the practices reflect some natural ability for the position.

Perry was an electric runner in college. His production spoke for itself as one of only four rushers to gain 2,000 yards on the ground this season.

The former quarterback is getting some help from Antwaan Randle-El this week, which is a good example of his potential. The former Pittsburgh Steeler was a standout quarterback at Indiana before making the switch to wide receiver.

With the success of Taysom Hill in New Orleans, teams might be more likely to find a way to use a player who can contribute as a runner, receiver and occasional passer.

James Morgan Moving up Draft Boards

James Morgan might not have garnered headlines with his college football career at Florida International, but his performance in Tampa has scouts looking further into the quarterback.

Morgan has outperformed all of the signal-callers in practices. Scouts have reportedly been impressed by his arm talent throughout the week and he's been a popular interviewee among the teams in attendance.

Morgan passed for 2,560 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions in his second season with the Panthers. He previously started at Bowling Green before transferring.

The senior isn't in Matt Miller's top 10 quarterbacks heading into the draft process, but he's certainly making the case that he's worth a Day 3 flier.

Agim Impressing in the Trenches

Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim has been one of the most talked-about prospects on the defensive side of the ball this week. The league is always looking for disruptive forces on the interior, and Agim has looked like a man who fits the bill in practice.

His production was solid as a senior in Arkansas. Over the past two seasons, Agim has posted solid production at Arkansas. He posted 84 tackles, 18.5 for a loss and 9.5 sacks while playing defensive end in 2018 before bumping down to defensive tackle in 2019.

When Chad Morris challenged his prospect to only come back for his senior season unless he was willing to play inside, Agim answered the call.

The NFL always seems to find a place for a high character player willing to accept his role with the skill set to contribute in specific ways. Agim's ability as a pass-rusher and penetrator at defensive tackle and team-first attitude will make him an appealing prospect.

If he can make a few plays in Saturday's game, that will just be the exclamation point on what has been a statement week for him.