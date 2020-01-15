Serena Williams, Roger Federer, More Raise $3.5M for Australian Wildfire Relief

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return as he and the world's top players play in the Rally for Relief charity tennis match in support of the victims of the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne of January 15, 2020, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

The top men's and women's tennis players in the world helped generate about $3.5 million to benefit those affected by the Australian wildfires during Wednesday's Rally for Relief, according to the Associated Press (via Tennis.com).

Roger Federer took on local star Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, while big names such as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki took part in a variety of competitions during the star-studded event that served as a fundraiser.

After the competitions, Nadal announced he and Federer would donate $250,000 themselves.

It all added up to close to five million Australian dollars:

The money will provide relief for the country's citizens as it deals with wildfires that have devastated the nation since July, killing at least 28 people and destroying or damaging more than 3,000 homes.    

Related

    Dalila Jakupovic Retires from Australian Open Qualifying Match

    Jakupovic suffered coughing fit from Australian wildfires during match.

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Dalila Jakupovic Retires from Australian Open Qualifying Match

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Australian Open 2020 Draw Details ➡️

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2020 Draw Details ➡️

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena Williams Donates Tournament Winnings to Australian Wildfires Victims

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams Donates Tournament Winnings to Australian Wildfires Victims

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic Leads Serbia to Win vs. Nadal, Spain at ATP Cup

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic Leads Serbia to Win vs. Nadal, Spain at ATP Cup

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report