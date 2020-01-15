Serena Williams, Roger Federer, More Raise $3.5M for Australian Wildfire Relief

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

The top men's and women's tennis players in the world helped generate about $3.5 million to benefit those affected by the Australian wildfires during Wednesday's Rally for Relief, according to the Associated Press (via Tennis.com).

Roger Federer took on local star Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, while big names such as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki took part in a variety of competitions during the star-studded event that served as a fundraiser.

After the competitions, Nadal announced he and Federer would donate $250,000 themselves.

It all added up to close to five million Australian dollars:

The money will provide relief for the country's citizens as it deals with wildfires that have devastated the nation since July, killing at least 28 people and destroying or damaging more than 3,000 homes.