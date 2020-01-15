NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Predictions, Schedule Guide for AFC, NFC Championships

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL playoffs have brought a bit of everything so far.

We've seen the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers continue to rely on defense and running the ball as well as Patrick Mahomes spearhead the Kansas City Chiefs' incredible comeback and 51-point outburst in the divisional round.

We've also watched the No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans win on the road against the New England Patriots and then do the same thing to the Baltimore Ravens.

This weekend, there are sure to be more memorable moments Sunday as the 49ers host the Packers in the NFC Championship Game after the Chiefs and Titans face off for the AFC title.

Here's everything you need to know for conference championship weekend.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS Sports app

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Predictions

Chiefs over Titans

Nobody should be underestimating the Titans at this point. They've proved they can hang with the top teams in the AFC. And not only that, but they've also shown they can beat them.

Don't expect the Chiefs to take an early lead and run away with this one. It should be a more competitive game that features multiple lead changes and comes down to the finish.

But even though the Titans have been so impressive the past two weeks, this will mark the end of their remarkable postseason run. The Chiefs offense is just going to be too much for Tennessee's defense to stop, and Kansas City will make a late defensive stand to capture the AFC title.

Mahomes is poised for another big game after throwing five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Texans. Four of those came in the second quarter to help Kansas City erase a 24-point deficit and take the lead by halftime.

The Chiefs know how to handle adversity. And although they'll likely struggle to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns when Tennessee beat Kansas City during the regular season, they have the offensive capability to match and outscore the Titans.

For the first time since the 1969 season, the Chiefs will be heading to the Super Bowl.

49ers over Packers

Only one team has held the Packers to less than 10 points this season, and that was the 49ers.

It was one of San Francisco's biggest victories of the year, as Kyle Shanahan's team rolled to a 37-8 home win over Green Bay in Week 12. Now, the 49ers are looking to do the same thing in the NFC Championship Game.

That may not be easy, though, as the Packers have won six straight games following their divisional-round victory over the Seahawks, and they're a better team than they showed in San Francisco earlier this season. They should do a better job of at least making this meeting more competitive.

However, it just doesn't seem likely Green Bay will break through against San Francisco's stellar defense, which ranked No. 2 in the NFL during the regular season and shut down Minnesota in the divisional round.

The 49ers' balanced rushing attack will fuel their offense, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will make some big plays to help get to his first Super Bowl as a starter. That will allow San Francisco's defense to make a late stand and hold on for the victory.

It will be the first time the 49ers have reached the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.